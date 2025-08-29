Material Controller Global
MATERIAL CONTROLLER GLOBAL
Global Material Controller - Join Our Central Finance Team
At TRATON Financial Services (TFS) we have started the journey to become the provider of Financial Services to all TRATON brands. Our service includes financing for customers, dealers, and distributors as well as insurance solutions. With a presence in over 65 markets, we are already one of the most global actors in the financial services industry and are rapidly growing. Do you want to be part of this journey?
Role Summary
We are looking for a driven and resilient controller to join the central Production & Logistics (P&L) Inventory & Material Controlling team as the current employee is moving on to new challenges. The team is part of Industrial Control and located in Södertälje.
Job Responsibilities
As the Global Material Controller, you are responsible for maintaining a comprehensive and data-driven understanding of Scania's global material cost and stock values. Your main tasks will include:
Consolidating and analyzing monthly material cost split by business area (Trucks, Buses, Power Solutions, Components).
Forecasting future material cost trends, both short and long term.
Acting as a point of contact for material- and stock-related matters globally.
Providing ad hoc analysis and contributing to various business projects.
Working closely with the SEU Material Controller in running monthly closing and forecast processes.
Collaborating with key stakeholders such as Purchasing, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Corporate Control.
This is a fast-paced role with many parallel processes, requiring strong prioritization skills, attention to detail, and the ability to stay focused and structured under pressure.
Who you are
We are looking for an analytical, structured, and proactive team player who enjoys working in a dynamic environment with many cross-functional interfaces. You:
Are resilient and stress-tolerant - capable of managing multiple tasks and deadlines without losing structure or accuracy.
Have strong skills in Excel, and preferably experience with PowerBI and/or Hyperion Financial Management.
Are self-motivated, curious, and eager to drive improvements and create clarity in complex processes.
Are comfortable navigating large data sets and operational-financial interfaces.
Enjoy working in a collaborative team environment and proactively communicate with stakeholders.
Your Profile
Minimum of 3-5 years of experience within Controlling, Financial Analysis, Business controlling or similar.
MSc in Economics & Business Administration and/or Industrial Engineering.
Fluent in English (spoken and written).
Experience from international or matrix organizations is a plus.
This is US
You will join a highly collaborative team based in Södertälje, Stockholm. The team works closely together with continuous collaboration. In this role, you will report directly to the Group Manager of Control.
The Material Accounting and Control team (VFM) consists of 11 dedicated professionals who support the majority of Scania's European production units in areas such as material and inventory controlling and accounting. We are also responsible for the consolidation of material costs and stock on both a European and global level, including outcome analysis and forecasting.
Our ambition is to be an agile and efficient finance organization, driven by harmonization, collaboration, and digitalization.
TRATON Financial Services Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TFS supports your career growth both locally and internationally. Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible working hours, and the opportunity to lease a company car. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families and residents in Stockholm have direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job Express buses, which you as an employee at TRATON Financial Services also have access to.
Application
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-09-15. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check is required for this role. If you have questions or would like more information about the position, please contact: Kristina Rohyo Bagir Group Manager of Control, Kristina.rohyo.bagir@scania.com
. If you have questions about the recruitment process, please contact: Hannah Lagerstedt, Talent Acquisition Specialist, hannah.lagerstedt@scania.com
.
We look forward to your application!
This recruitment process is handled by Scania for TRATON Financial Services Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9483707