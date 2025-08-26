Master Thesis: The influence of hydrogen on rolling contact fatigue
2025-08-26
"Taking your first steps into working life should feel both exciting and meaningful - and that's exactly what we aim to offer at Ovako.
As one of Sweden's Career Companies 2025, we're proud to provide a workplace where you can grow, take on challenges, and feel that you're making a real impact. Here, innovation and people come together to shape the future."
• Phetra Ericsson, EVP Group HR, Com & EHS, Ovako.
The world is shifting and so is the steel industry. As renewable energy expands across Europe, the demand for durable, high-performing wind turbine components is increasing fast. At Ovako Group R&D in Hofors - with opportunities to spend time in Japan - this master thesis gives you the chance to contribute to that shift by investigating a hidden, but critical threat to mechanical reliability: hydrogen.
A thesis for those who want to understand how steel really behaves
In wind turbines, rolling contact fatigue (RCF) is a known problem, particularly in bearings. A key challenge is the formation of white etching cracks (WECs), which are believed to be strongly linked to hydrogen ingress. The hydrogen can originate from lubricant breakdown, water contamination or corrosion - and the damage it causes is both difficult to detect and hard to predict.
In this master thesis, you'll explore how hydrogen affects the microstructure of bearing steel under RCF conditions. Working in close contact with Ovako's experienced R&D team, you'll develop methods for hydrogen charging using different approaches - including lubricant degradation, water exposure and electrochemical techniques. The charged samples will then undergo RCF testing, followed by detailed microstructural analysis to identify signs of degradation or crack formation.
The outcome? A deeper understanding of hydrogen's role in fatigue failure - and new insights that could support more reliable steel solutions for wind power applications.
Why choose Ovako?
This is a thesis for the curious and ambitious - someone who wants to work hands-on with testing and microstructure, but also understand the real-world implications for engineering and sustainability. You'll work at Ovako Group R&D in Hofors, Sweden, and have the exciting possibility to spend part of your thesis in Japan - gaining international exposure within a world-leading steel group. Here, collaboration, knowledge sharing and innovation go hand in hand.
At Ovako, we take pride in doing the right thing - for our customers, our materials and our future. If you're ready to contribute to that mission, we'd love to hear from you.
Is this you?
To thrive in this thesis, we think you are curious, structured and motivated by understanding the science behind performance. You might be in the final stages of your studies in materials science, metallurgy or mechanical engineering - ideally with a focus on heat treatment, microstructure or creep behaviour.
Experience with metallographic analysis, microstructure quantification and material testing is a plus. Fluency in English, both written and spoken, is expected - as is an interest in applied research with global relevance.
Information & terms
Compensation and support
We offer compensation per academic credit and may be able to support you with accommodation during the thesis period. Ovako also assists with travel to and from our sites - including travel for supervision or relevant meetings.
International opportunity
During your thesis, there is also the exciting possibility to spend time in Japan as part of Ovako's global R&D collaboration. This gives you valuable international exposure and the chance to connect with colleagues in our wider steel group.
Recruitment process
Selection is ongoing. You'll meet potential supervisors and relevant stakeholders during the process, which includes interviews and reference checks.
About Ovako
At Ovako, we specialize in clean, high quality engineering steel tailored to the needs of customers in the bearing, transport, and manufacturing sectors. Our high-quality steel, based on 97% recycled steel, not only ensures lightweight and resilient products but also enables more sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions. With 2600 dedicated employees and a global presence spanning over 30 countries, along with approximately EUR 1.1 billion in sales, Ovako, a subsidiary of Sanyo Special Steel and a proud member of Nippon Steel Corporation, stands at the forefront of the steel industry. Our purpose is clear: Together we create steel for a decarbonized society.
and http://www.nipponsteel.com/ Ersättning
