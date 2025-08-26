Master Thesis Project at Aros electronics
Aros electronics develops and manufactures customized industrial electronics. Motor controls, power electronics, and fieldbus technology are their areas of expertise. In these fields, there is constant advancement of technologies, knowledge levels, and production methods. Aros electronics are not keeping up with technology, they drive it. Want to be a part of their journey? Read more and apply below!
ABOUT THE POSITION:
Friday are on behalf of Aros electronics looking for master thesis students. The master thesis is starting in January 2026 with the aim to result in a permanent position and a tailored talent program of one year together with Friday and Aros, starting in August 2026.
A few examples of thesis areas:
Advandced control systems
Power electronics
Electromagnetics, simulation, modelling and electrical motors
Machine Learning
Embedded real-time critical systems
Since Aros develops everything from idea to finished product, they have their own unique production line for PCB:s (printed circuit boards) in-house and also for motor and mechanics via their sister company. This is therefore the perfect master thesis opportunity for you who wants to be close to the product development.
WHY CHOOSE AROS ELECTRONICS FOR YOUR MASTER THESIS?
World-Class Mentorship:
At Aros electronics, you won't just be a student; you'll be a valued member of our team. You'll have the opportunity to work alongside experts in the field who are passionate about mentoring the next generation of innovators.
Real-World Impact:
Your Master Thesis Project at Aros electronics won't collect dust on a shelf; it will drive real-world change. They are dedicated to tackling complex challenges and providing solutions that make a diYerence.
Access to Cutting-Edge Technology:
Their state-of-the-art facilities are equipped with the latest technology and tools. You'll have access to resources that will enable you to conduct groundbreaking research and push the boundaries of what's possible.
IDEAL CANDIDATE:
The must-haves:
You are on the last year of your master's programme in Mechatronics, Power Electronics, Embedded System Design, Computer Science or similiar field.
You will be available for a master thesis project during the first half of 2026.
You will be staying in Gothenburg for the foreseeable future and are interested in a full- time position in the talent program with Friday and Aros after completing the thesis project.
Excellent communication skills in English, both written and spoken because it is communicated within the organization.
The nice-to-haves:
Excellent communication skills in swedish, both written and spoken.
Technical side project in electronics, mechatronics, embedded or similiar.
Have been involved in school activities such as associations and committees.
Relevant work experience.
ABOUT THE COMPANY:
Aros electronics develops and manufactures customized electronic solutions for unique customer applications in medium-sized volumes within the industrial and automotive sectors. These solutions encompass everything from electric motors, mechanics, control electronics, to electrical drive systems. Their automotive products are used today in various applications such as servo systems in marine applications, distributed I/O for buses, and subsystems in hybrid vehicles. Their industrial products can be found in applications in machinery like industrial looms, conveyor systems, robot control, and industrial gates. Since 2000, Aros electronics is a part of the Vandewiele Group. Read more about Aros here.
ABOUT THE ASSIGNMENT:
This is a master thesis position with the ambition to be transferred into a full-time employment provided that all parties are satisfied with the project.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
Start date: January 2026
Location: Östergårdsgatan 12, Mölndal
Point of contact: Sophie Tisell, sophie.tisell@friday.se
Apply by clicking "Sök tjänst". Please remember to attach your CV, cover letter and grades.
ABOUT FRIDAY:
By being a partner to our clients and candidates, we strive to find the best match for you both. We achieve this by really getting to know our clients and candidate's needs! Of course, we will ensure that requirements and skillsets match. But above all, we focus on the importance to find harmony between values and corporate culture which both candidate and client considers optimal.
Our passion is to help people find their dream job within the IT & Tech field. This ambition is a big part of the reason why Friday was founded, aiming to find that work place that workplace that gives you the Friday feeling - every day!
