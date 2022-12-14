Master Data Coordinator to Doro, Malmö
Founded in Sweden in 1974, Doro has a strong heritage of innovation, engineering, and customer focus. For almost fifty years Doro has been designing, developing, marketing, and selling consumer products specifically tailored to seniors' needs.
Seniors have ever-evolving and growing needs in technology and helping seniors is at the core of our business. By using technology, we make sure seniors can live active and independent lives, and we believe in making seniors' everyday life easier, better and more fulfilling. In short, we are passionate about seniors, and in everything we do at Doro, we champion the seniors and try to challenge ageism and exclusion.
We do so in many ways, but especially by caring and thinking differently about seniors. Thinking differently and caring about seniors means we try to earn their and their relatives' trust since their trust in our brand is our most valuable asset. Seniors and their loved ones should know and feel that when they buy Doro, they get high-quality products with 100% senior-focused design, specifically adapted to the needs of seniors.
We are today the leading European mobile phone manufacturer for senior mobiles with an outstanding European sales network of some 300 operators, distributors, and retailers. Our current revenue is made up mainly of feature and smartphone sales, but we are embarking on a new and exciting journey where we take our experience and know-how from seniors and consumer electronics and apply it to adjacent technologies. We aim to become the leading European technology brand for seniors by making technology accessible to seniors. We want to be a full-service technology provider for seniors offering accessible versions of all technology shifts that seniors may need - so they can live better lives!
Our offer
Doro is on a very exciting journey! In the coming years, we will expand our portfolio with new products and services with the ambition to build an ecosystem to help seniors live a better life.
At Doro, we strive for a work-life balance. We offer you a dynamic workplace where you can continue to develop your skills in an environment where we cooperate and support each other.
You will work from our bright, spacious office close to the Central Station in Malmö with many places to go for lunch, close to shopping and gyms. After the pandemic, we have a flexible approach allowing you to work from home up to two days per week.
About the position
You will join the logistics team having colleagues in France, UK and Sweden, reporting to our Global Logistics Director based in France. As a Master Data Coordinator, you will combine your analytical capability and administrative skills with your ability to understand and navigate information systems with master data. This position includes the following responsibilities but is not limited to:
• Products database management
• Reporting tool database management and creating reports
• Logistic data management including IMEI tracking for mobiles
• Build interfaces between different IT systems to improve workflow
• Develop and make the way of working more effective
Are you the one?
In this role, you must be responsible and able to work autonomously. You are focused on the details but also able to see and understand the big picture. As a person, you are curious and communicative. You like to support your colleagues, take initiative and continuously find improvements to the work and the process.
The position requires expert knowledge in Excel, knowledge in database management and general IT knowledge. The perfect candidate has experience in several or all of the systems below:
• Microsoft office experience, expert in Excel
• Microsoft Dynamics Nav
• PIM
Qualifications - You should:
• Relevant education
• A few years of experience in a similar position
We will interview candidates on an ongoing basis and therefore ask you to send in your CV today!
Since we have colleagues outside of Sweden, please, send your application in English. Thanks!
About Doro
Doro is a leading technology brand for seniors developing consumer products and services to support an active and independent life. By using technology, Doro enables generations to connect digitally - both while at home and when out and about. Doro is a Swedish company, listed on Stockholm Nasdaq Stock Exchange, and is the market leader in mobile phones for seniors. The company is headquartered in Malmö and has sales operations in 27 countries. In 2021, Doro's Consumer operations had 112 employees and net sales amounted to SEK 1 039.6 million. Read more about Doro on our website www.doro.com/
