Master Data Controller
2025-04-03
Company Description
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 21 000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernized our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to their passion for their own role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission.
Job Description
Join Our Team as Master Data Controller
Are you passionate about data, curious by nature, and energized by working with people?
Our Master Data team is a dynamic and collaborative group of nine skilled professionals, working across two locations: Kolding (Denmark) and Solna (Sweden). We don't just manage data, we govern, optimize, and innovate, ensuring that every piece of information is in the right place at the right time. Whether it's fine-tuning master data, improving processes, or collaborating with stakeholders, we bring precision, creativity, and teamwork to everything we do.
We're looking for a Master Data Controller who thrives at the intersection of data quality, stakeholder collaboration, and continuous improvement. In this role, you'll make sure our core data - from materials to maintenance assets - is accurate, reliable, and ready to power our daily operations.
If you enjoy diving into SAP, love solving puzzles that data can throw at you, and get excited about working with colleagues across Supply management, Warehouse, Export Control and Customs Maintenance Development and Operations, then this role is for you!
What you will do
Handle daily operational requests ensuring the creation, maintenance, and updating of master data objects in SAP MM and SAP PM.
Manage incoming cases from Operations, investigating data issues, solving root causes, and providing guidance on master data processes.
Collaborate closely with stakeholders across Supply management, Warehouse, Export Control and Customs Maintenance Development and Operations to understand their needs and ensure data supports real-life processes.
Act as a data quality ambassador, spotting inconsistencies, driving clean-up activities, and helping others understand why good data matters.
Challenge the status quo - ask why we do things the way we do, and actively propose smarter, simpler ways of working with data.
Work side-by-side with our Master Data Specialist to align on governance, standards, and opportunities to improve our processes.
Keep a finger on the pulse of data quality metrics and share insights with your team and stakeholders to drive continuous improvement.
Be the go-to expert for master data-related questions, troubleshooting issues, and explaining how good data supports operational excellence.
Qualifications
What We're Looking For
Experience working with master data
Hands-on experience in SAP MM (Materials Management) - you know your way around material master data.
Working knowledge of SAP PM (Plant Maintenance) - you're comfortable with functional locations, equipment, task lists, and maintenance plans.
Problem solver mindset - you enjoy investigating issues, getting to the root cause, and solving data puzzles with others.
You have a natural curiosity - you want to understand not just what we do, but why, and you're not afraid to ask questions.
Strong communication skills - you enjoy initiating conversations with stakeholders, explaining data processes in a clear way, and building strong relationships across teams.
You love data - you believe good data fuels good decisions and you're motivated to keep improving how we manage it.
Organized and detail-focused - you know that the little things matter when it comes to data quality.
Comfortable working in an international environment with English as a working language.
Who You Are
You have an eye for detail and a passion for structured, high-quality data. Whether you come from a Master Data, Data analyst, Supply chain, Procurement, or maintenance planning background, you understand the importance of accurate information and enjoy problem-solving. You're proactive, collaborative, and eager to grow in a role where data is the foundation of operational success.
What Makes You Stand Out
Experience in asset-intensive industries (renewables, manufacturing, utilities, etc.)
You've worked in teams with a focus on data governance, process documentation and process improvement.
You are comfortable using data analysis tools (Power BI, Excel, or SAP reporting tools) to spot trends and highlight opportunities.
Additional Information
Location
Kolding or Solna.
The scale and ambition of our wind, battery and solar business means you can really find your element with us. We'll also provide you with all the learning and development you need to expand your horizons.
We strive to be the best place to work in the industry with highly competitive pay and conditions and an open, supportive culture. A commitment to a healthy work-life balance aims to ensure everyone plays to their strengths, whatever their background and experiences.
You will be part of a growing team of 1,700+ colleagues from 50+ nationalities where our positive approach to diversity is reflected in the fact that more than a quarter of staff are women.
For more information about the position, you are welcome to contact hiring manager Razvan Cojocaru razvan.cojocaru@vattenfall.com
. For more information about the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact our recruiter Jette Ingeberg on +45 22 57 07 51.
We welcome your application in English. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website.
