Marknadsförare

2024-01-10
Pagero is looking for a Partner Marketing Manager with the objective to attract, onboard and enable new and existing partners as efficiently and effectively as possible.
As a Partner Marketing Manager you own the partner marketing strategy, and you are responsible to develop that strategy and to enable the organization, any team members, and partners to effectively execute on that strategy.
Your role is also operational, and you are expected to work hands on with Pagero's global and strategic partners in executing marketing initiatives and campaigns. You will also have direct manager responsibilities, where you are expected to recruit, onboard, enable and manage team members in the Partner Marketing function.
You will report to the CMO, with a dotted line to the VP Partner & Alliances. You will work closely with both the Global Marketing team, the Partner team as well as the regional marketing teams.
As a person, you are driven and structured and can see the full picture while maintaining full control over the details. You know your way with large organisations and have experience in international environments. You should also have previous hands-on experience in most areas of marketing - you are a generalist. Working in an entrepreneurial company with tight deadlines and adapting to quick changes on a daily basis - these are conditions that you are used to and see as challenging and rewarding!
Main responsibilities
Responsibility for Pagero's Partner Marketing strategy
Ownership of Pagero's third-party marketing guidelines
Direct Manager responsibilities within the Partner Marketing function
Operational responsibilities including
Seeing to that the organisation is in alignment and enabled to execute on the Partner Marketing strategy.
Work hands on with partners in enablement as well as day-to-day planning and executing marketing initiatives and campaigns.
Lead the development of partner related content and collateral together with internal and external stakeholders.
Collaborate and work closely with both the Global Marketing team, the Partner team, as well as the Regional Marketing teams.
In addition, you may be involved in projects or programs relating to other third parties such as M&A.
Qualifications
5+ years' experience of working in marketing, preferably within B2B
Experience in partner or channel marketing
Experience working in an international organisation.
Good team lead skills
Good copywriting skills
An analytical mindset
Exceptional project management skills
Positive attitude with effective problem-solving abilities
Additional information
Location: Pagero HQ, Västra Hamngatan 1 Göteborg
Scope: Full-time (6 months probationary period)
Starting date: By agreement
Last application date: Ongoing selection
About Pagero
We believe business should be easy. That's why we are building the world's largest, open business network. With our cloud-based network, you can reach any business, anywhere in the world - no matter how many borders your operations may cross. We take care of the technical and regulatory requirements across your entire order-to-cash, purchase-to-pay and freight processes, to give you data accuracy and security, transparency and real-time visibility. All this through a single connection. Find out more at www.pagero.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-23
E-post: hr@pagero.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Pagero Sverige AB
Västra Hamngatan 1
411 17 GÖTEBORG
