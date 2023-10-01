Marketing Production Lead to Samsung

Digitalenta AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm
2023-10-01


Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Digitalenta AB i Stockholm, Västerås, Gotland, Kungälv, Landskrona eller i hela Sverige

We are now looking for a driven and experienced Marketing Production Lead with a proven track record in planning and executing digital campaigns and initiatives centered around communicating with end consumers and enhancing e-commerce traffic and sales.

This role is situated at Samsungs Kista Office within the Marketing Communications Team, an integral part of the Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) Division. As a key member of the team, you will have a direct reporting line to the Marketing Communications Manager.

Main tasks & responsibilities include:

• Execution of the yearly Marketing calendar

• Manage, optimize, and report on campaigns/activations, coordinating with relevant stakeholders

• Collaborate with creative designers and team members to understand project requirements and create production plans

• Take charge of project timelines and resources, ensuring efficient execution with top-notch quality

• Coordinate end-to-end production for various creative projects, including digital assets and videos

• Clarify team members' responsibilities, project objectives, and timelines.

• Monitor project progress, proactively addressing challenges to keep projects on track

• Share insights and learnings with EO to ensure campaign relevance to Nordic consumers

• Maintain transparent communication for effective updates and revisions

• Drive strategic projects

• Stay updated on industry trends, production techniques, and emerging technologies

• Ensure compliance with legal requirements

• Evaluate activities to meet set KPIs

About you:

In this role, we are looking for a driven and fearless marketing professional with great communication and collaboration skills. This is a fast-paced and exciting role with many touch-points, and it's important that you enjoy working in a dynamic and fast moving environment, with the ability to prioritize tasks and manage many tasks simultaneously.

Some of the personal traits and skills we are looking for:

• Deep knowledge of digital marketing, experience in digital media planning and good knowledge of common media platforms and formats

• Exceptional organizational skills for handling multiple concurrent projects and adapting to changing priorities

• Strong communication and collaboration abilities across departments

• Solution-focused approach to problem-solving

• Keen attention to detail and commitment to brand consistenc

• Adaptability and flexibility in dynamic work environments

Experience and skills we are looking for:

• Previous equivalent work experience

• Proven project management expertise in creative or production environments, whether external or in-house

• Demonstrated experience in leading and coordinating creative teams toward project objectives

• Familiarity with creative software and tools is a plus

• Fluent in English

About the assignment

For this assignment you will be hired as a full-time consultant by Digitalenta. We offer our consultants a generous package including healthcare allowance, insurance policy, paid vacation days and pension savings. In addition, you'll also have a dedicated consultant manager available throughout your employment with us, in addition to optional networking activities with our network of consultants.

The assignment is full-time, ASAP- Until further notice.

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-19
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Digitalenta AB (org.nr 559248-0486), https://www.digitalenta.se

Arbetsplats
Digitalenta

Kontakt
Maria Levander
maria@digitalenta.se
0763175996

Jobbnummer
8155517

Prenumerera på jobb från Digitalenta AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Digitalenta AB: