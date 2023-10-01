Marketing Production Lead to Samsung
Digitalenta AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2023-10-01
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Digitalenta AB i Stockholm
, Västerås
, Gotland
, Kungälv
, Landskrona
eller i hela Sverige
We are now looking for a driven and experienced Marketing Production Lead with a proven track record in planning and executing digital campaigns and initiatives centered around communicating with end consumers and enhancing e-commerce traffic and sales.
This role is situated at Samsungs Kista Office within the Marketing Communications Team, an integral part of the Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) Division. As a key member of the team, you will have a direct reporting line to the Marketing Communications Manager.
Main tasks & responsibilities include:
• Execution of the yearly Marketing calendar
• Manage, optimize, and report on campaigns/activations, coordinating with relevant stakeholders
• Collaborate with creative designers and team members to understand project requirements and create production plans
• Take charge of project timelines and resources, ensuring efficient execution with top-notch quality
• Coordinate end-to-end production for various creative projects, including digital assets and videos
• Clarify team members' responsibilities, project objectives, and timelines.
• Monitor project progress, proactively addressing challenges to keep projects on track
• Share insights and learnings with EO to ensure campaign relevance to Nordic consumers
• Maintain transparent communication for effective updates and revisions
• Drive strategic projects
• Stay updated on industry trends, production techniques, and emerging technologies
• Ensure compliance with legal requirements
• Evaluate activities to meet set KPIs
About you:
In this role, we are looking for a driven and fearless marketing professional with great communication and collaboration skills. This is a fast-paced and exciting role with many touch-points, and it's important that you enjoy working in a dynamic and fast moving environment, with the ability to prioritize tasks and manage many tasks simultaneously.
Some of the personal traits and skills we are looking for:
• Deep knowledge of digital marketing, experience in digital media planning and good knowledge of common media platforms and formats
• Exceptional organizational skills for handling multiple concurrent projects and adapting to changing priorities
• Strong communication and collaboration abilities across departments
• Solution-focused approach to problem-solving
• Keen attention to detail and commitment to brand consistenc
• Adaptability and flexibility in dynamic work environments
Experience and skills we are looking for:
• Previous equivalent work experience
• Proven project management expertise in creative or production environments, whether external or in-house
• Demonstrated experience in leading and coordinating creative teams toward project objectives
• Familiarity with creative software and tools is a plus
• Fluent in English
About the assignment
For this assignment you will be hired as a full-time consultant by Digitalenta. We offer our consultants a generous package including healthcare allowance, insurance policy, paid vacation days and pension savings. In addition, you'll also have a dedicated consultant manager available throughout your employment with us, in addition to optional networking activities with our network of consultants.
The assignment is full-time, ASAP- Until further notice. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Digitalenta AB
(org.nr 559248-0486), https://www.digitalenta.se Arbetsplats
Digitalenta Kontakt
Maria Levander maria@digitalenta.se 0763175996 Jobbnummer
8155517