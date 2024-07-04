Marketing & Communications Coordinator
Incluso AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2024-07-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
We are seeking a new Marketing & Communications Coordinator for a global company.
This is a one-year consultant position starting September 1st, 2024, with the possibility of being hired directly by the company afterwards.
We are looking for
A structured, creative, and independent Marketing & Communications Coordinator with a few years of experience in a similar role, ideally in a global setting. This is a new role within the team, where you will get to work with event management, content production, data & analytics and project coordination.
What you will get
High-tech company that offers an exciting working environment.
Involvement with Electric Vehicle services and products that drive sustainability.
Flat organizational culture is founded on trust and autonomy; you are not just a number at the company.
Work-life balance and free access to the gym at the Gothenburg office.
Flexible working hours and a hybrid workplace.
We believe you
Are a structured planner and clear communicator, capable of managing multiple projects simultaneously and under pressure. You pay attention to detail without losing sight of the bigger picture.
Possess a solution-oriented and data-driven perspective, able to generate new ideas and take ownership of projects.
Are curious, have a growth mindset, and show a genuine passion for your work.
Thrive in a fast-paced and dynamic environment.
Can effectively collaborate with cross-functional teams and external partners.
What you bring
Academic degree or similar in Marketing, Communications, Public Relations, or a related field.
2+ years of experience in a similar role within Marketing & Communications or at an agency.
Fluent/Native in English with strong written and verbal communication skills.
Experience in event planning and coordination.
Fast learner who can take on new responsibilities based on changing needs.
Proficiency in digital content creation and related tools and processes, such as Adobe.
Required skills
Electric Vehicle services
Marketing
event planning
Digital content creation
Adobe
This role is based at the HQ in Gårda, Gothenburg, with the possibility to work partly remotely. Applicants must have a valid work permit for the EU area.
Please get in touch with Karin Persson if you have any questions.
Application deadline: August 15th 2024. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213) Arbetsplats
Incluso Göteborg Jobbnummer
8787127