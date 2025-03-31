Marketing Manager Nordics, ABB Robotics
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.
That's our story. Make it your story.
Your role and responsibilities
We're looking for a Marketing Manager to lead ABB Robotics & Discrete Automation's marketing strategy across the Nordics. In this key role, you'll drive initiatives to generate leads, strengthen our brand, and support business growth.
You will work closely with sales and business development teams to plan and execute marketing campaigns, events, and plans that effectively position ABB Robotics in the market. A strong understanding of automation trends and technology will be essential to translate technical offerings into compelling marketing strategies. Your responsibilities will include managing campaigns, organizing customer events, and overseeing digital and content marketing. You'll also ensure alignment with ABB's global marketing strategy, while tailoring initiatives for the Nordic region.
This position is part of the Commercial Operations team within ABB Robotics Nordics, with close collaboration with the Global Commercial Operations Team and Communications team.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop and execute a top-tier marketing automation and lead generation strategy to boost customer engagement and marketing effectiveness.
Drive lead generation through targeted campaigns, digital initiatives, and events, ensuring alignment with sales and business development to support pipeline growth and revenue targets.
Co-lead product launches, securing sales readiness and messaging for the cluster/local market.
Monitor market trends and provide insights to adjust strategies and support long- and mid-term decision-making.
Collaborate with the Communications team on event planning, including seminars, webinars, roadshows, and trade shows, and manage content marketing to ensure relevance for the Nordic market.
Oversee digital marketing efforts, social media, and paid campaigns to increase visibility and engagement.
Align regional marketing activities with global strategies, tailoring messaging to local needs while optimizing performance using data-driven insights for improved ROI.
Qualifications for the role
Proven experience in B2B marketing, demand generation, and digital marketing, preferably within the industrial, automation, or technology sector.
CRM experience (preferably Salesforce).
Strong strategic and operational marketing skills, with the ability to plan, execute, and optimize marketing initiatives.
Experience in organizing and executing customer events, trade shows, and industry conferences.
Strong understanding of digital marketing, content strategy, and social media management.
Excellent project management skills, with the ability to manage multiple initiatives simultaneously.
Experience working in a global matrix organization and collaborating across teams and regions.
Analytical mindset with experience in using marketing data and KPIs to drive decision-making.
Fluent in English and Swedish, both written and spoken.
Why Join Us? ABB Robotics is at the forefront of automation, shaping the future of industries worldwide. In this role, you will have the opportunity to lead impactful marketing initiatives, collaborate with global teams, and drive growth in the Nordic market.
Are you ready to make a difference? Apply now!
More about us
ABB Robotics & Discrete Automation Business area provides robotics, and machine and factory automation including products, software, solutions and services. Revenues are generated both from direct sales to end users as well as from indirect sales mainly through system integrators and machine builders. www.abb.com/robotics
Recruiting Manager Susanne Timsjö, +46 730 72 39 60, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives: Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nicolin Ahlqvist, +46 720 77 41 90; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Roger L. Gustavsson, +46 730 30 30 36. Talent Partner: Linda Lundstedt +46 722 05 65 54.
