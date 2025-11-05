Marketing Manager - Immunology
2025-11-05
AstraZeneca is a major international healthcare business engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals and the supply of healthcare services. AstraZeneca is proud to offer a unique workplace culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. Co-workers are empowered to express diverse perspectives - and are made to feel valued, energized and rewarded for their ideas and creativity.
We are seeking a dedicated consultant to take on the role of Marketing Manager in Sweden. This role is pivotal in driving improved care for patients with immune mediated diseases. If you are committed to making a difference and enhancing patient outcomes, we want you on our team.
Our AstraZeneca Nordic Marketing Company employs around 550 people and has offices located in Copenhagen, Stockholm, Oslo, and Espoo. AstraZeneca Nordic is a recognized leader in its core therapy areas and aims to improve the lives of millions of people. This is an area where you are free to be more - you are encouraged to challenge traditional ways and test your curiosity. We drive innovative science, deliver key launches, build close collaboration and partnerships within health care.
As a Marketing Manager at AstraZeneca in Sweden, you will play a pivotal role in driving brand performance and therapeutic area leadership. Best in class digital and omnichannel marketing solutions will be an essential part of the campaigns and initiatives to enhance the end-to-end customer experience resulting in higher share of voice and guideline directed medical therapy driven prescription behaviour.
This role requires a deep understanding of market dynamics through data driven customer and patient insights as well as insights on the competitive landscapes and healthcare ecosystems to drive success in the assigned therapeutic area. The marketing manager leads the development of a clear indication/brand strategy with the brand team and with all relevant external stakeholders aligned with AZ goals, target populations, differentiation, and value proposition.
Essential requirements:
• Academic degree (BSc minimum requirement) or equivalent in Business or Healthcare.
• Minimum 3 years in healthcare sectors or pharmaceutical industry
• Proven execution skills - effectively implement the strategy
• Proven project management skills and ability to lead and influence without authority
• Good knowledge of market ethical rules
• Experience within immunology is desirable
• Excellent communication skills in English and fluent in Swedish.
• Valid driver's license
Personal skills:
• Growth mindset and adaptive approach to prioritize in a dynamic environment.
• Excellent collaboration skills
• Innovative and digitally savvy
• Strong strategic and analytical skills
• Excellent communication skills
Join us to drive strategic success and make a significant impact in the healthcare landscape.
We are proud to have a unique workplace culture that inspires innovation and collaboration! Here, employees are empowered to express diverse perspectives - and are made to feel valued, energized and rewarded for their ideas and creativity.
This is a consultancy assignment expected to last 6 months, starting in February
AstraZeneca is one of the world's most exciting bio-pharmaceutical companies. From scientists to sales, lab techs to legal, we're on a mission to turn ideas into life-changing medicines that improve patients' lives and benefit society. We need great people who share our passion for science and have the drive and determination to meet the unmet needs of patients around the world. Ersättning
