Marketing Communication Assistant
2024-09-25
We are looking for you who are studying at post-secondary level in marketing, communications or equivalent and are looking for a meritorious part-time job alongside your studies. Read more below and apply today, as the start is immediate!
OM TJÄNSTEN
We are looking for a Marketing Communication Assistant on behalf of our client. The assignment is part-time, 16-20 hours a week, and initially extends until the end of the year with the chance of extension. You will be employed by Academic Work and work as a consultant for our client.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
You will be part of the sales and product management team and work in close collaboration with salespeople and product managers as well as the person responsible for market communication.
In the role of Marketing Communication Assistant you will be a key person in the preparatory work around conferences and fairs. This by identifying, planning and producing marketing material and project management that this is carried out on time and according to expectations. You will also work to produce engaging content via social media and newsletter as well as maintain and proactively update the website. Furthermore, you will proactively work and plan for marketing activities for upcoming fairs and conferences.
For those of you who are studying, you are given the opportunity to apply knowledge in practice alongside your studies in marketing, communication or anything else we deem equivalent.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Are studying at a post-secondary level in marketing, communication, or another field we consider equivalent, and where you will graduate no earlier than June 2025
• Proficiency in English, both written and spoken, since both internal and external communication is conducted in English
• Have basic knowledge in Adobe (InDesign & Photoshop)
• Have basic knowledge in communication via social media
It is meritorious if you have:
• Experience in CRM (Dynamics)
• Knowledge in Wordpress
• Experience in a similar role within marketing communication
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Collaborative
• Structured
• Communicative
Other information
• Start: Immediately
• Position: Part time, 16-20 hours per week
• Working hours: Monday - Friday between 08:00-17:00
• Assignment: Until the end of the year with the possibility of extension
• Location: Kista/Hybrid
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
