Marketing and Communications Coordinator
2024-12-09
Join Our Team VIPAS AB as aMarketing and Communications Coordinator
Location: Stockholm (Hybrid)Organisation: VIPAS AB
Do you have what it takes to thrive in the vibrant world of IT consulting? VIPAS AB, a burgeoning company, proudly invites you to embark on your next engaging project as ourMarketing and Communications Coordinator
About VIPAS :
Imagine a world where your business technology perfectly aligns with your goals-efficient, scalable, and innovative. At VIPAS AB, that's exactly what we strive to create. As an IT consulting company, we don't just offer services; we deliver tailored solutions using cutting-edge technologies like Java and Python. Our team is well-versed in software development, DevOps, and engineering, bringing years of experience and expertise. Think of us as your trusted guide, leading your organization through the landscape of modern tech adoption, ensuring every step is taken with confidence and foresight.
Job Description:
Are you ready to make your mark in the fast-paced world of IT consulting? VIPAS AB, a thriving and innovative company, is seeking a dynamic Marketing and Communications Coordinator to join our passionate team.
As a Marketing and Communications Coordinator, you'll play a vital role in shaping our brand and driving impactful marketing campaigns.
Key Responsibilities:
• Marketing & Communications: Plan and execute ContetPlan and execute a content calendar, and digital marketing campaigns, monitor trends, and create performance reports.-Content Creation: Develop newsletters, blogs, infographics, social media posts, and presentations.-Event Support: Assist in organizing webinars, trade events, and workshops.-Media Relations: Support media coverage, schedule interviews, and pitch ideas.-Website Management: Update website content via WordPress/Elementor-Market Research: Research to understand trends, competitor strategies, and customer insights.-Brand Development: Ensure consistent messaging and branding across all materials.-Administrative Support: Assist with ad-hoc tasks and maintain organized records.
Requirements:Proficiency in the tools listed below.
• Marketing Management Tools: Hootsuite, Hubspot, Buffer, or similar.-Email Marketing Platforms: MailChimp-Content Design Tools: Canva, Adobe Creative Suite, or equivalent.-Website Management Systems: WordPress, Elementor-Analytics Platforms: Google Analytics, Facebook Insights, or similar.-Market Research Tools: Proficiency in using tools like SurveyMonkey, Google Trends, or similar is a plus.
Who We're Looking For
• Education: Graduate in Marketing, PR, Communications, or a related field.-Skills: Strong writing and design skills, attention to detail, and excellent time management.-Experience: Proven work experience of 2-5 Years-Understanding of SEO, SEM, and basic website management.-Knowledge of digital analytics and reporting.Why Join Us?
Vipas AB offers attractive employment packages for IT consultants, aligned with the Teknikföretagen (Almega) collective agreement. Clients Working with us provides opportunities in diverse industries, allowing you flexibility and growth. If you're driven and eager to face new challenges, join the VIPAS family.
You'll be part of an innovative team driving the future of telecom, Automotive, Retail, and Banking. If you're ready to take on challenging projects and grow your career in a cutting-edge environment, this is the opportunity for you!
Apply Now &Please feel free to reach me at sandhya@vipas.se
Note: Please do apply if you have Sweden PR/ citizenship OR a Sweden work permit.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by submitting their resume and cover letter. Join us in driving innovation in the VIPAS AB!
