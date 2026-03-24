Market Researcher
Geely Technology Europe AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Göteborg
2026-03-24
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Geely Technology Europe AB i Göteborg
We are Zeekr Technology Europe. Powered by engineers and creative minds from all over the world. Located in Gothenburg, Sweden, one of the leading mobility innovation grounds worldwide. Established in 2013 as CEVT and began with the mission to create a revolutionary modular vehicle architecture, CMA. As of 2024, CEVT is now Zeekr Technology Europe, signaling our belonging within Zeekr. Delivering intelligent, sustainable, and user centric technology and software for tomorrow's electric mobility today.
As a Market Researcher, you play a central role in shaping our product strategy for Europe and global markets. You will turn complex market signals into clear, actionable insights, connecting customer trends, competitive behaviours, and segment dynamics into strategic recommendations that guide product definition and portfolio decisions. You will combine deep analytical capability with business understanding to evaluate market opportunities, quantify risks, and forecast future demand. In this role, you will work closely cross-functionally with different teams to ensure decisions are grounded in robust data, aligned assumptions, and a shared market perspective.
What You'll Do
Conduct comprehensive market, customer, and segment analyses to identify trends, opportunities, and risks.
Develop competitive landscape mappings including feature benchmarking, pricing comparisons, and technology assessments.
Create and maintain forecasting models covering volume, lifecycle, mix, and powertrain evolution.
Evaluate product profitability, pricing corridors, and business case assumptions.
Prepare structured analytic reports to support product definition and portfolio decisions for Europe and overseas markets.
Manage internal and external market databases to ensure consistency, traceability, and data accuracy.
Collaborate closely with Product Planning, MSS, Strategy, R&D teams to ensure aligned inputs and shared insights
Who You Are:
Experience in automotive market research, competitive intelligence, or product analysis, ideally with exposure to both European and global markets.
Strong analytical capabilities, including proficiency in Excel, BI tools, forecasting methods, and data-driven modelling.
Solid understanding of automotive technologies, competitive product landscapes, and segment trends.
Ability to structure complex datasets into clear narratives and actionable insights for decision-making.
Confident communicator, able to present findings to senior stakeholders in a structured and compelling way.
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Business, Engineering, Data Science, Economics, or a related field.
Comfortable working with industry-standard market and product analysis tools, including JATO, NCBS, IHS, A2MAC1, and Statista.
Able to navigate and extract insights from multiple data platforms to support competitive analysis and forecasting.
Why should you join us?
Let's face it, there are plenty of opportunities out there. But here's why joining us is a game-changer:
Culture & Community: We're more than just colleagues-we're a tight-knit community that supports and celebrates each other's successes.
Opportunity for Growth: At Zeekr Tech Eu, your growth is our priority. We provide ample opportunities for learning, development, and advancement.
Impactful Work: Make a real difference! Join us in tackling exciting challenges and contributing to projects that have a positive impact on our customers and society.
Flexibility & Balance: We understand that life happens, which is why we offer flexibility and work-life balance to ensure you can thrive both personally and professionally.
Perks & Benefits: From competitive salaries to awesome perks like 30 vacation days, 8 additional ATK days and an annual STI program to reward your performance, we've got you covered.
Do you want to join us on our journey? Welcome, to contact us for more information:
Jennie Ström. Head of Project Enabling Name, jennie.strom@zeekrtech.eu
, for questions regarding the position.
Sofie Martinsson, Recruiter, sofie.martinsson@zeekrtech.eu
for questions regarding the recruitment process.
Last Application date: 2026-04-14
Apply today, we will perform ongoing selection during the application period. We look forward to hearing from you.
To ensure a fair and objective recruitment process, we have chosen not to request a personal letter, though you are welcome to include one if you wish. Instead, we rely on selection questions and assessment tests, allowing us to focus on your experience and competence for a more efficient and unbiased recruitment process.
A background check will also be conducted on the final candidate, including verification of personal details, employment history, financial standing, and any criminal records.
To find out more about Zeekr Tech EU, visit our website. Read more about our recruitment process here.
Please note that due to GDPR, we can only accept applications sent through the recruitment system, not via email or other channels. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7451711-1911284". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Geely Technology Europe AB
(org.nr 556922-7639), https://career.zeekrtech.eu
Pumpgatan 1 (visa karta
)
417 55 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Zeekr Technology Europe Jobbnummer
9817443