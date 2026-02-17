Market Manager Transport Sweden
Job Description
Are you passionate about driving sustainable transport solutions? Do you want to shape the strategic direction of a leading consultancy in Sweden? Are you motivated by building strong client relationships and making a tangible impact on society?
We are looking for a strategic, client-focused, and commercially driven Market Manager to strengthen the Transport market in Sweden. In this role, you will drive market growth, develop key client relationships, and shape Ramboll's position in the Swedish transport sector. You will have sizable impact across the market, influencing both commercial direction and long-term strategic development. You will work closely with Division Leadership, Key Account Managers, Service Line Directors, and Tender/Proposal teams to secure profitable growth, strengthen client satisfaction, and support our ambition to be the partner of choice for sustainable transport solutions.
If this sounds like you, or you're curious to learn more, then this role could be the perfect opportunity. Join our Transport department as our new Market Manager and work with us to close the gap to a sustainable future.
Your new role
As our new Market Manager, you will lead the commercial and market agenda for Transport Sweden, ensuring alignment with divisional strategy and business goals. You will be part of our Global business area Transport in Sweden.
You will work in a dynamic and collaborative environment, engaging with colleagues across multiple disciplines to deliver sustainable transport solutions. Our team values creativity, strategic thinking, and commercial insight. You will have the opportunity to influence Ramboll's position in the Swedish market, develop long-term client relationships, and contribute to major infrastructure projects. The role combines strategic oversight with hands-on engagement, allowing you to make a direct impact on business growth while enjoying a vibrant and supportive team culture. You can expect exposure to national projects, international collaboration, and social events that bring the team together.
Your key responsibilities will be:
Lead the commercial and market agenda for Transport Sweden, ensuring alignment with divisional strategy and business goals.
Strengthen Ramboll's market position through structured client engagement, opportunity identification, and proactive business development.
Oversee and guide the quality of strategic pursuits and major tenders in collaboration with Tender Managers and Commercial teams.
Work closely with Service Line Directors to align offerings, delivery models, and growth plans with market trends.
Collaborate across divisions and geographies to leverage Ramboll's global expertise and delivery capacity.
About you
Extensive experience within the Transport sector, ideally in business development, key account management, market strategy, or consulting services.
Proven ability to lead strategic market initiatives with significant organisational impact.
Strong commercial acumen, including understanding of pricing, project economics, and competitive positioning.
Demonstrated ability to build relationships and influence stakeholders across levels and disciplines.
Strategic thinker with the ability to translate market insights into actionable plans.
Excellent communication skills and ability to represent Ramboll effectively with clients and external partners.
What we can offer you
Flexible working environment with the possibility of working from home a few days a week
Commitment to your development
Leaders guided by our Leadership Principles
A culture that welcomes you as the unique person you are
Inspiration from colleagues, clients, and projects
The long-term thinking of a foundation-owned company
Projects that aren't just technically intensive, but where you will also contribute to making a real difference
Ready to join us?
Please submit your application and CV online. We invite diversity in all its forms and encourage applicants from all groups to apply.
Deadline: 16.03.2026
Work at the heart of sustainable change with Ramboll
Ramboll is a global architecture, engineering, and consultancy company. As a foundation-owned people company, founded in Denmark, we believe that the purpose of sustainable change is to create a thriving world for both nature and people. So, that's where we start - and how we work. Our history is rooted in a clear vision of how a responsible company should act and being open and curious is a cornerstone of our culture. Ramboll employs more than 18,000 people globally across 35 countries. Ramboll experts deliver innovative solutions across Buildings, Transport, Water, Environment & Health, Energy, Management Consulting, and Architecture & Landscape. Combining local experience with global knowledge, we help shape the societies of tomorrow.
Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion
Equality, diversity, and inclusion are at the heart of what we do. At Ramboll, we believe that diversity is a strength and that different experiences and perspectives are essential to creating truly sustainable societies. We are committed to providing an inclusive and supportive work environment where everyone is able to flourish and reach their potential. We also know how important it is to achieve the right balance of where, when, and how much you work. At Ramboll, we offer flexibility as part of our positive and inclusive approach to work. We invite applications from candidates of all backgrounds and characteristics. Please let us know if there are any changes we could make to the application process to make it more comfortable for you. You can contact us at job.advert.accessibility@ramboll.com
