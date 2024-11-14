Market Director Arkitema
Cowi Ab Stockholm / Ekonomichefsjobb / Solna Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Solna
2024-11-14
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cowi Ab Stockholm i Solna
, Stockholm
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a driven, inspiring, and customer-focused individual looking for an exciting career opportunity? Look no further, because we are hiring a Market Director representing Arkitema as part of developing our Buildings sector in Sweden!
As a Market Director, you will be responsible for coordinating sales efforts, driving business development to develop according to our strategy, and leading the execution of large proposals within the building sector. You will manage key client relationships, ensure a strong pipeline of opportunities, and participate in strategic decision-making processes.
Your daily work will include collaboration with colleagues both in Sweden and cross countries in joint business development activities within our strategic priorities.
Key Responsibilities
• Drive Arkitemas business development and market activities, to build long term relationships and high customer satisfaction.
• As a representative for Arkitema you will collaborate with relevant stakeholders in COWI Buildings segment and COWI Projektbyrån.
• Identify leads and establishing pipeline, mature leads to tenders, proposal, contract negotiation, hand over.
• Take part in tender selection processes and other Go/No-Go decisions.
• Lead and deliver proposal activities, ensuring high-quality submissions and presentations through the use of COWI sales processes.
• Participate in pricing and commercial conditions discussions in collaboration with the execution units.
• Act as Key Account Manager and be part in development of new Key accounts.
To excel in this position, you should have
• A relevant master's degree or equivalent qualification.
• Deep experience and knowledge from architecture projects
• Experience within industry, pharma, health or urban development is an advantage
• A proven track record of long-term management of key client relationships and business development in Sweden
• Strong leadership skills in leading teams for complex proposal and contract preparation.
• A strong strategic outlook
• Exceptional communication skills in both Swedish and English, both written and spoken.
• Ability to thrive in a dynamic, collaborative team environment.
Arkitema Sweden is part of COWI AB. Get to know us more at https://www.arkitema.com
As a part of COWI, we believe in investing in our employees' growth and development. Join our global team of experts and be part of shaping the future of society. We offer opportunities to work on both local and global projects, learn from the best, and contribute your expertise to build strong relationships with customers and colleagues.
If this sounds like the opportunity you've been waiting for, don't hesitate to apply! Travel within Sweden, Scandinavia, and internationally may be required.
YOUR COMPETENCE. OUR TEAM. TOGETHER, WE SHAPE THE FUTURE.
To apply, please submit your resume and cover letter highlighting your relevant experience and competencies.
If you have any questions about the role or what we have to offer, please reach out to Anna Berggren anbg@cowi.com
or Sara Kuikka srki@cowi.com
.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Arkitema Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cowi AB
(org.nr 556204-9501), https://www.cowi.com/your-career/open-vacancies/vacancy/?id=58013
Solna Strandväg 78 (visa karta
)
171 54 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Cowi Ab Stockholm Jobbnummer
9011060