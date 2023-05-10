Marine Operations Coordinator (M/F/D)
2023-05-10
Working at CorPower Ocean you will be part of a world class team, committed to make big impact. We are on a mission to bring reliable and competitive wave energy to the world. We offer a high degree of freedom and flexibility, combined with great personal responsibility. CorPower Ocean is a global leader in wave energy, with a technology that has shown game-changing performance. Your work will contribute to the global transition to renewable energy by unlocking one of the largest untapped sources of clean energy on earth.
We are now looking for a hands-on engineer with relevant experience from marine operations to join our team.
Responsibilities (and Duties)
• Providing and organizing necessary tools and consumables,
• Making sure the engineers have everything they need to do their job,
• Leading the Marine Warranty Survey (MWS)
• Writing operational logs
• Managing documents, PPEs,
• Support in planning work and personnel,
• Organizing registries for rigging equipment,
• Helping with practical tasks (measurements, moving things, preparing offshore equipment).
• Preparing method statements and risk assessments,
• Manage CPO's tasks and WPs related to Marine Operations in already ongoing projects.
• Support I&T activities and document assembly methods
• Assist onboard vessels and assets offshore to complete operations when required,
• Assist with marine instrumentation management on CPO sites,
• Internal document control for marine procedures and documentation,
• Assist in complying to relevant standards suited to the relevant work scope.
Skills and qualifications:
Renewables, Electromechanical, Mechatronics, Mechanical or Electric engineering degree with at least 1-3-year experience in Marine environment.
Specialized training or certification in marine operations or offshore engineering will be a plus.
Combined knowledge of vessels and equipment and experienced on activities involved in marine operations
Ability to work in a team environment and understand priorities, based on project schedule.
Willing to work in outdoor environments - open ocean.
Proficient in English, both spoken and written.
As a person:
You are striving for excellence, put quality into everything you do
You are self-motivated and hate to waste time
You always search for the most simple and elegant solutions to difficult problems
You love to learn new things, and take pride in constantly developing your skills
You are persistent, knowing it takes stamina to reach pioneering goals
You see your tasks through to completion
You are comfortable in presenting your solutions internally and externally
You are data driven and strive to always back your points with a solid research
You are comfortable to work and maintain continuously a good relationship with external stakeholders. Så ansöker du
