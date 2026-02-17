Managing Director, R&D

Development manager - 5 years experience or more Assist local line managers to have good cooperation with HQ. Have a good communication with local staff and help them understand the company culture and provide necessary supporting to all local staff. Participate in developing division strategies and the annual operation plan to ensure product competitiveness and business success; Develop the product/solution roadmap for the next 3-5 years; Analyze short/medium/long-term customer needs and modify the product roadmap accordingly. Ensure that the roadmap addresses the complete customer need. Conduct market research and customer surveys on Products.