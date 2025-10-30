Manager Technical Support Zinc Metals
2025-10-30
Boliden is a high-tech metals company with its own mines and smelters that works long-term to guarantee society's access to base and precious metals. For a century, our work has been part of the value chains that have shaped modern society. At Boliden, we know that the metals we mine and make available will continue to play a crucial role in the future - what matters is how we produce them. Become a part of us and drive change for generations to come.
Your opportunity:
The position is centered on delivering essential technical support for customer inquiries related to zinc products and galvanizing. Responsibilities encompass active involvement in product development initiatives, ensuring innovation and maintaining quality standards. The role extends to providing critical support and technical expertise to our foundries, contributing to their ongoing development. This position plays a pivotal role in upholding our commitment to technical excellence, customer satisfaction, and continuous improvement.
What will you do:
The Manager Technical Support Zink Metals assumes the role of a recognized expert and serves as the best practice/quality resource within the field of zinc applications. Leveraging extensive functional knowledge and established methodologies, they adeptly address intricate problems, contributing to effective solutions. Operating with a high degree of independence, the Technical Manager takes the lead in the most complex situations and provides guidance to functional teams/projects. Despite the lack of direct influence on functional strategy, the role significantly impacts the organization by upholding technical excellence, guiding product development, and ensuring quality standards in customer support and foundry expertise.
Responsibilities:
Representing Boliden's interests in national and international expert groups and conferences.
Identifying and setting trends.
Product development and promotion.
Managing projects in pre-industrial phases, including budget planning and cost control.
Contributing to projects in cooperation with foundries.
Supporting sales and customers with technical expertise.
What you bring:
Education:
Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Materials Science, or related field
Advanced degree or PhD in Engineering Sciences (e.g., metallurgy, materials science) is highly desirable
Expertise & Skills:
Strong scientific and technical understanding of zinc applications and foundry processes
Knowledge of metals chemistry and willingness to continuously learn through reading and study
Familiarity with industry regulations, standards, and best practices
Excellent analytical and problem-solving abilities
Strong communication skills, able to explain complex concepts to diverse audiences
Independent and proactive, with goal-setting in coordination with your supervisor
Willingness to travel frequently across Europe
Location: Preferably in Germany
Travel Required: Frequent
Language Requirements: English and German
Why work with us:
At Boliden, we believe in promoting a workplace where care, courage, and responsibility are central to everything we do. We offer a workplace where we believe in collaboration and where what you contribute will have a direct impact on future generations. We are a company made up of responsible and creative people all working towards the same vision; to become the most sustainable and respected metal supplier in the world.
Apply today to be part of something truly meaningful!
At Boliden, diversity and inclusion are drivers of innovation. We know that different perspectives and experiences strengthen us and help us stay at the forefront of an important and exciting industry. Therefore, we encourage applications from people with diverse backgrounds and viewpoints. Together, we build a workplace where everyone can feel safe and inspired to reach their full potential.
Want to know more about the position? Contact Alexander Mertke , Alexander.Mertke@boliden.com
or Emil Wanngren,emil.wanngren@boliden.com
Questions about the application are answered by our Talent Acquisition Partner, Jessica Grönwall at jessica.gronwall@ext.boliden.com
Union information is available from Andreas Mårtensson (Unionen) +46 70-541 83 93, Ingela Scherling (SACO) +46 70-272 08 68, Peter Markström (Ledarna) +46 910-77 40 09.
Last day to apply: Thursday the 13th of November 2025.
Last day to apply: Thursday the 13th of November 2025.

If you are a representative of a recruiting company, please refrain from contacting us about this advertisement. We appreciate your consideration.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Boliden Mineral AB
(org.nr 556231-6850)
Klarabergsviadukten 90 (visa karta
)
101 35 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Boliden Commercial Jobbnummer
9581946