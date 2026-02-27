Manager Strategic Planning
2026-02-27
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
We are looking for a highly driven professional with strong analytical skills, excellent stakeholder management capabilities, and a genuine passion for strategy and execution. As Manager Strategic Planning, you will play a central role across three areas - strategy and planning, strategy development and deployment - supporting the company in delivering on Strategy 2030.
This position is part of Strategic Planning in Human Resources & Transformation unit. Strategic Planning's mission is to enable the implementation of Strategy 2030. Together with others in Transformation, the goal is to ensure that we have the right strategy, effectively deployed, and that strategic programmes are well executed and supported to deliver on our objectives.
This is a permanent position with flexibility around the world for location; the default location is Lund (Sweden).
This position reports to Vice President Strategic Planning and Next Chapter System Platform
What you will do
As our new Manager Strategic Planning, you will be responsible to:
Drive the establishment of Tetra Pak's annual strategy report, including coordination and consolidation of inputs
Support the annual strategy update presentation to the Board of Directors with selected analyses
Support the yearly strategic planning cycle, including the integration of strategic programmes into the annual budget and investment plans
Manage the reporting of strategic progress across objectives and measures as well as the strategic programmes, enabling the quarterly pulsing.
Drive the continuous evolution of reporting tools.
Drive deep-dive analysis of current issues together with programme and KPI owners as needed
Drive quarterly and annual updates for communication packages related to strategic progress. Maintain the strategy pages on Orbis intranet site.
Secure the governance and follow-up of management consulting projects including coordination with stakeholders
Support selected strategic projects with analysis when capacity allows
We believe you have
You have strong analytical and problem-solving capabilities, and you thrive in an environment that requires structure, precision, and coordination.
You are an effective communicator with excellent interpersonal and stakeholder management skills, able to build trust and collaborate globally across various functions
You bring several years of hands-on experience in strategy, planning, business analysis, transformation projects, or related areas in an international context
You can manage multiple parallel topics, work across boundaries, and support the organisation in achieving long-term ambitions through robust planning and reporting.
You hold a university degree in business management, engineering or a similar field and have 7-10 years of relevant work experience.
You are fluent in written and spoken English.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 13th March.
If you have any questions about your application, please contact Adriana Giacci at adriana.giacci@tetrapak.com
.
To know more about the position contact hiring manager, Balazs Racz at balazs.racz@tetrapak.com
.
For trade union information contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide.
