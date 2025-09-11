Manager, Product Specialists - End-to-End Solutions, Lund
Axis Communications AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2025-09-11
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Kristianstad
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
We're seeking a highly motivated manager, driven to thrive in a global organization, collaborating across borders with a strong passion for leadership, reporting to the End-to-End Solutions Director at our HQ in Lund, Sweden.
Who is your future team?
Our vision is to be the most seamless and easy to sell, use and best supported end-to-end (E2E) solution in the world. Our E2E solutions are built around our own video management solutions, AXIS Camera Station Edge and Pro, but the functionality extends beyond that. The End-to-End Solutions team has global product management responsibility for Axis End-to-End Solutions for Surveillance. It manages the entire life cycle of our solutions - from strategic planning to tactical activities, go to market, maintenance and support. End-to-End Solutions consists today of three teams, product management, solution knowledge management and product specialists. We are now looking for an engaged manager for the product specialist team. You are passionate about developing and leading individuals, as well as enhancing our support services together with peer organizations. Solution Management is globally responsible for the solution offering and sales support. This includes product, service and roadmap management for device capabilities, device management, system management and end-to-end solutions. In addition, we offer the regions project sales support and partner interface in technical and connected strategic matters. End-to-End Solutions is one out of four groups within Solution Management.
What will you do?
Manager Role:
As the Manager of the End-to-End Solutions Product Specialists team, you will lead a diverse and dynamic group of 11 talented individuals. Your mission is to empower the team to perform at their best by clarifying roles, providing the necessary tools, building skills, and fostering a positive and supportive work environment. You will be instrumental in shaping the team's future, from recruiting new colleagues to conducting development talks and setting salaries. In addition to day-to-day leadership and equally important, you will collaborate with sales and peer organizations to drive the evolution of Axis' post-sales software support, ensuring it meets the growing demand driven by increasing sales and new technology possibilities. This includes driving the integration of supportability into our solutions and services as well as evolving our tools and way of working. With the support of the Department Director, you will ensure that we deliver a consistently high level of service to our regions, R&D, and Product Managers. While we prioritize digital communication, some travel (up to 10 days/year) may be necessary to foster strong relationships.
Team Responsibilities:
The product specialists in End-to-End Solutions collaborate closely with product managers and our R&D teams in Lund and Linköping. They also work closely with support and sales engineers all over the world, as well as interact with end customers, channel partners, and suppliers. The product specialist work can be divided into four general areas:
* Manage customer cases: Prioritize and resolve escalated support cases with a sense of urgency, either independently or in close cooperation with other product specialists and/or developers.
* Build competence: Provide internal training, create technical documentation (Release notes, FAQs, How-to guides, technical notes, etc.), and develop training material in close collaboration with R&D and other product specialists.
* Support development of new functionality: Test early prototypes and provide input regarding supportability, stability, and usability, leveraging expertise in technical support and customer needs from a post-sales perspective.
* Drive product maintenance: Collaborate cross-functionally to ensure that customer issues are addressed quickly and properly, and that feedback from stakeholders outside of the team is taken into consideration during future development.
Who are we looking for?
We believe you have a genuine passion and talent for leading people and organizations. You balance a strong customer focus with a deep understanding of your team's situation and needs, guiding and coaching them to grow both as individuals and as a group. Building relationships comes naturally to you, and you feel comfortable interacting across functions and organizations, including negotiating when required. You combine attentive listening with clear decision-making, finding the right balance between the two.
We're looking for someone who has:
* Several years of leadership experience, preferably as a manager in a customer support organization.
* A natural ability to network and collaborate across teams and build a network cross company.
* Fluent in both Swedish and English.
* A proven track record of successfully leading and developing people. You are genuinely interested in your team and its members and are recognized for being positive, empathetic, and supportive - while also able to negotiate and make decisions when needed.
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact. Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture.
Ready to act?
Send us your application today! If you have any questions, get in touch with recruiting manager Per Sten at +46 46 272 1800. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-122390". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143) Arbetsplats
Axis Communications Jobbnummer
9503251