Manager People & Culture
Swedish Match Sales Sweden AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedish Match Sales Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Gotland
, Kungälv
, Strömstad
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Join us to deliver a smoke- free future as People & Culture Business Partner!
We've chosen to do something incredible. We're totally transforming our business and building our future with one clear purpose - to deliver a smoke-free future. Swedish Match is an affiliate of PMI and has been a leader in the industry for more than 200 years.
In the Nordic region, we are 1,800 employees based in Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway working in various functions and teams and together we are collaborating to deliver a smoke-free Nordics.
We are seeking a dynamic and forward-thinking People & Culture Business Partner to join our HR team in Stockholm. In this pivotal role, you will lead the implementation of our People & Culture strategy and key initiatives across assigned business units and functional teams within the Nordics cluster. If you are passionate about shaping organizational culture, eager to drive meaningful change, and motivated by the opportunity to make a real impact, this is the perfect environment for you. As part of our ambitious journey toward a smoke-free future, you'll find endless opportunities for personal and professional growth as you help build the foundation for lasting transformation.
Please note that this is a 12 month fixed-term contract.
Your main Responsibilities:
Work with business leaders in assigned business units/functions and translate business strategies into organizational priorities and plans; identify future business demands/opportunities with a P&C aspect and deploy solutions that impact business success.
Act as Change Enabler by providing proactive support to successfully plan and implement business transformations and other strategic organizational change programs.
Based on current and future business needs, drive strategic talent planning in assigned business units/functional teams, deploy talent strategy sustaining a well-developed, diverse pipeline of talent delivering a strong succession for critical positions.
Coach all levels of managers on people strategy, including organizational design, career development, coaching, recognition, performance management, etc.
Develop a positive work environment in assigned departments through implementing effective interventions like cultural transformation, collaboration improvement, employee well-being, diversity and inclusion.
Analyze and interpret key people data to identify trends and talent needs; communicate findings and recommendations to the business.
In collaborations with subject matter experts, contribute to the development and roll-out of P&C policies and programs (e.g., talent, L&D, compensation, etc.).
Contribute to productive labor relations by assisting people leaders within assigned business units with employee and labor relations matters, compliance with company policies and employment laws.
Requirements:
Minimum of a bachelor's degree in human resources, Business or Organization Development or equivalent.
At least 5 years of experience in an HR Business Partnering role within multinational organizations, ideally for a multi-functional, multi-line-of-business organization.
Exceptional internal client relationship management skills, experience in building relationships with a diverse group of stakeholders, ability to influence decision makers.
Well-versed in HR disciplines: talent acquisition, talent management, performance management, organizational development, change management, learning and leadership development, employee engagement, etc.
Strong project management and execution skills.
Proven analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to analyze data, understand trends and develop recommendations for action.
Sound knowledge of Swedish labor law, experience in trade unions negotiations.
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English; Swedish is an advantage.
Advanced knowledge in MS Office applications.
Please note that relocation support is not available for this role.
What we offer:
Our success depends on the dedicated people who come to work every single day with a sense of purpose and an appetite for progress. Join us at Swedish Match and you too can:
• Seize the freedom to define your future and ours. We'll empower you to take risks, experiment and explore.
• Be part of an inclusive, diverse culture, where everyone's contribution is respected; collaborate with some of the world's best people and feel like you belong.
• Enjoy flexibility of hybrid way of working - split your time between working from our office or the comfort of your home, where it works best for you in line with business needs.
• Pursue your ambitions and develop your skills with a global business - our staggering size and scale provides endless opportunities to progress.
• Take pride in delivering our promise to society: to deliver a smoke-free future. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedish Match Sales Sweden AB
(org.nr 556123-8089) Arbetsplats
Swedish Match Jobbnummer
9854538