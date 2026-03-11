Manager of Mission Management to Beyond Gravity Linköping
2026-03-11
Challenge the Impossible
About Beyond Gravity
Beyond Gravity, headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, is the first space company to combine a startup mindset, agility, speed and innovation with decades of experience and proven quality. Approximately 1800 employees at 12 locations in six countries (Switzerland, Sweden, Austria, USA, Finland and Portugal) develop and manufacture products for satellites and launch vehicles with the goal of advancing humankind and enabling the exploration of the world and beyond. Beyond Gravity is the preferred supplier of structures for all types of launch vehicles and a leading provider of selected satellite products and constellation solutions in the New Space sector. In 2024, the company generated a revenue of around CHF 359 million. More information at: www.beyondgravity.com
Your Mission
The Manager of Mission Management is responsible for driving the Separation Systems Production projects from order to delivery. This managerial role ensures that customer orders are delivered on time, within budget and with the expected quality. Within the role, communication with customers and participation in key delivery meetings is crucial.
The manager takes ownership of delivery performance and collaborates with the support functions to ensure deadlines being kept. Through a supportive leadership style, the manager provides direction and prioritization for the team of mission managers. The role also includes balancing operational oversight with people development, strengthening ways of working to reduce project risks and enhance customer satisfaction.Owns delivery performance by ensuring customer orders are delivered on time, within budget, and at the required quality.
• Drives prioritization within the scope of the role, seeks alignment with upper management for prioritization outside of the scope.
• Collaborates with engineering, production, supply chain, and quality to ensure seamless coordination across the value chain.
• Ensures compliance with internal processes and customer requirements, fostering a culture of accountability and continuous improvement.
• Monitors project progress and risks, proactively addressing deviations and escalating where necessary.
• Communicates operational status, delivery plans, and production performance to senior stakeholders and customers.
• Leads the Mission Management team, setting priorities, allocating work, and ensuring balanced workloads across mission managers.
• Represents the organization in Delivery Review Boards (DRBs) and other key internal or customer meetings.
• Guides mission managers in operational decision-making, stepping in to resolve critical issues when required.
• Drives improvements in processes, tools, and ways of working to strengthen efficiency and reduce risks.
• Develops the mission management team through coaching, mentoring, and clear feedback to buildn competence and engagement.
Your Story
• Strong project management skills, including planning, prioritization and risk management, with a track record of delivering on time and within budget.
• Experience working cross-functionally with engineering, supply chain, and production teams in a complex technical environment.
• Excellent communication abilities for interacting with customers and senior stakeholders, as well as guiding and coaching team members.
• Proven leadership experience in project, production or operations management, ideally with responsibility for people and deliveries.
Nice to have's:
• Background in the aerospace/space, defense, or high-tech manufacturing industries.
• Experience leading or participating in customer delivery boards or similar governance forums.
• Knowledge of quality management systems and process compliance (e.g., ISO, AS9100).
• Skills in continuous improvement methodologies (Lean, Six Sigma, or similar).
• Academic degree in engineering, industrial management, or equivalent field.
• Structured and decisive, with the ability to prioritize effectively and maintain control in complex delivery environments. Collaborative and influential, skilled at driving alignment across engineering, production, supply chain, and quality functions.
• Engaging leader, with strong skills in coaching, motivating, and developing high-performing teams.
• Customer-focused, with the ability to build trust, communicate clearly, and represent the organization professionally.
• Hands-on problem-solving mindset with the ability to make decisions under time pressure and resolve delivery issues quickly.
• Continuous improvement mindset, actively identifying opportunities to enhance processes and reduce risks
Why Beyond Gravity?
You will be a part of an engaged team with the ambition to innovate space!
You will work in a growing high-tech company with career opportunities within the location or internationally.
In Linköping we have a down-to-earth culture, experienced and competent employees and a versatile management team.
We offer a hybrid work situation and flexible hours to match your rhythm.
We have moved to our brand-new office.
We have a competitive salary and meal allowance
Are you ready for lift-off?
Our core values - Passionate, Together, and Curious - transform challenges into opportunities. Embark on a journey to transcend the ordinary with us. We're actively reviewing candidates and will promptly select the ideal fit for our team.
Beyond Gravity is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. We welcome and encourage applications from all qualified individuals, regardless of race, color, religion, sex, gender, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, or any other legally protected categories.
