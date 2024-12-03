Manager, Nonfiction, Nordics
Netflix Services Sweden AB
Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with over 270 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries, feature films and mobile games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch, pause and resume watching as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time.
If you have a deep love for storytelling and experience sourcing and supporting Nonfiction titles, this role is your opportunity to shine.
This fast-paced role calls for self-motivated individuals with proactive thinking, adaptability, and the ability to juggle multiple responsibilities across projects at different stages, from development through production and toward launch. Above all, we value self-aware, confident, and motivated individuals ready to make a significant impact in the world of entertainment.
We want people from different backgrounds to feel expected, reflected and respected at Netflix, and therefore, we are committed to providing an accessible working environment for everyone.
Key Responsibilities:
Actively searching for new ideas, including but not limited to building relationships with talent, and exploring IP opportunities.
Be the creative lead throughout the production lifecycle with the aim of delivering creatively excellent shows that will bring joy to our members.
Supporting our production partners during pre-production, production and post-stages.
Experience:
Significant experience in a similar role at broadcasters, streaming services or in a production company, ideally as a Commissioner or Executive Producer.
A track record of selecting ideas and delivering creatively excellent shows with outstanding production values across a range of genres including, Reality, Factual Entertainment, Docu Soaps, and Feature Docs.
Ability to handle a fast-paced environment, simultaneously assisting and/or supervising several projects in various phases of development and production (from evaluation to production through delivery)
In-depth knowledge of the Nordic landscape, including a strong network with the creative community, Directors, Heads of Department, Editors, and on-screen talent.
Experienced in handling high-budget productions
Strong written and verbal communication in both English and an additional Nordic language.
Willingness to be innovative, bold, take educated risks and think out of the box
