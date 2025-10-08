Manager Logistics Strategy & Support
2025-10-08
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
Job Scope
High level purpose of function.
The role encompasses the management of the following areas:
• Warehouse systems
• Logistics development
• Logistics maintenance
• Material flow engineering
• Indirect material purchasing
The responsibilities are valid across Lyten Ett site (phase 1 and expansion) ; as well as all 3PL performing services for Ett site.
In the event of the site growing with new buildings/Operations, the scope and responsibilities would apply to it.
In addition to those direct responsibilities, which will be detailed thereafter, cross functional work with all necessary Ett teams is to be performed, including but not limited to material planning, transport planning, facility management, material flow engineering, production planning, logistics operations.
Key Responsibilities
Overall areas of responsibilities and activities
• Logistics Network, design to implementation: Manage the end-to-end logistics concept, including warehousing, transportation, internal goods movement and distribution of finished products.
• Operations management of the 3PL assigned providers.
• Implement and maintain safety measures and security protocols to protect equipment and staff based on company guidelines.
• Resolve any arising issues or complaints related to logistics equipment or processes not yet hand overed to Logistics operations
• Recruit, supervise, train and evaluate the team members to promote process and equipment efficiencies.
• Administrate efficiently the budget under his responsibility.
• Ensure compliance with relevant laws, regulations, and quality company policies. Prepare and participate in audits (customer/IATF/VDA/internal).
• Participate in the change management process for the factory. Controlling the correct material flow.
• Create the tools to administrate the metrics and analyze data to assess performance and propose improvements.
• Administrate the WMS resources to guarantee the correct performance for the operation.
Accountability/Authorization
Budget responsibility: Yes
Direct reports: Yes
Work environment responsibility: Yes
Requirements
Educational background and previous experience required for the role
Qualifications and Experience
• Bachelor's degree in supply chain, Engineering.
• 10+ years of work experience within logistics and material flow operation.
• Experience in handling incoming quality deviations, communication, and operations coordination.
• Passionate about solving complex problems under stressful situations.
• High adaptability and quick reaction.
• International working experience.
• Fluent communication skills in English.
Specific skills
• Expertise in warehouse management procedures and best practices.
• Hands on experience with warehouse management software and business databases.
• Curious, technically educated and with a strong business background.
• Must have worked in a multi-cultural environment.
• Experience and interest in the manufacturing industry, battery industry is a plus.
Personal success factors
• Ability to work in a high profile and often high-pressure international environment.
• Qualities that we cherish are flexibility, sense of quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit and a sense of humor.
• Passionate & purpose driven.
• Ability to lead a blue/white-collar workforce with determination and empathy.
• Ability to work independently and handle multiple projects. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-31
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 559540-1562) Jobbnummer
9547835