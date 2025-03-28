Manager Hvdc High Power Electrical Test Laboratory
The opportunity
Our leaders are the engine for bringing the inclusion and diversity of thought to life and we need you who want to be a part of our journey!
HVDC High Power electrical test laboratory is divided into three departments with different focus areas. We are now recruiting a manager to the department with focus to ownership and maintenance of the electrical installation and tools in the laboratory.
How you'll make an impact
Implement and follow up HSE and Quality within the department.
Genuinely develop your team and lead by good example
Be part of the exciting expansion of the team, working with recruitment and efficient onboarding
Ensure the team has a clear direction of systematically working with quality and continuous improvements.
Develop the test laboratory organization and within the department, clear role descriptions, responsibility areas, and cost models.
Comply with Hitachi Energy's Leadership Pillars as a leader, which means live our vision, work together, deliver promises, and develop people.
Your background
As a leader you are open minded and flexible with good communication skills
Electrical education
Genuine interest in coaching and developing your team in combination with fostering strong collaboration with peers and interfacing functions, both locally and globally
You have relevant leadership experience, where you have successfully been leading a team of people in previous roles or responsibilities.
Fluent in English and Swedish to be able to interact with both local and global suppliers and stakeholders.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Tomas Skansens, +46 107-38 43 08, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 25 73; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Oliver Chicaiza, oliver.chicaiza@hitachienergy.com
