Manager End User Services
2025-05-27
Om jobbet
Explore the exciting world of Geely Holding Group. Over the past three decades of development, Geely Holding Group has transformed into a global innovative technology group engaged in the design, R&D, production, sales, and service of vehicles, powertrains, and key components, as well as mobility services, digital technology, financial services, and education. Developing cutting-edge technologies in everything from new energy to low orbit satellites as we lay the foundation for a future multi-dimensional mobility ecosystem.
Headquartered in Hangzhou, Geely Holding today has a number of invested companies including Lynk & Co, Zeekr, Geely Auto, Volvo Cars, Polestar, Lotus and much more. In Europe Geely Holding is represented by Geely Sweden Holdings located in Gothenburg.
Geely Europe Innovation & Collaboration AB is a shared competence and service center for Geely companies in Sweden and Europe. We are housed in Geely's campus Uni3 by Geely in Gothenburg and keep around 110 people busy to date.
We are currently seeking a Manager End User Services to join our team. This is an opportunity to join a unique professional journey that combines the best of two worlds, being part of a specialized organization in a larger multicultural context.
Your new adventure awaits!
The Manager End User Services serves as the primary lead for overseeing the Service Desk team, IT Onsite support, client development, and hardware asset management.
The role will also lead sales of products and services for the whole IT organization.
The ideal candidate will possess a mix of an extensive background in both sales and people leading positions.
Key responsibilities include:
Managing Service Desk team, IT-Onsite, Client development and HW asset management
Drive sales of IT products and services, developing and maintaining relationships with clients, and achieving sales targets.
Support Strategic IT Leadership and step in as acting Head of IT when needed.
Act as a liaison and facilitate communication with Geely HQ China.
It's all about you
Skills
Strong communication skills.
Strong organizational skills.
Fast learner, confident and motivated.
Leader
Business-driven approach.
Fluency in English and Mandarin is a requirement.
Experiences
7+ years of experience working in IT companies and/ or sales
Experience from working in a global and multicultural environment
Good understanding of work structures and methods, products and projects across the group.
University degree on Bachelor's or Master's level, preferably within automotive area.
General
Reports to Head of IT
Personality
We at Geely Europe Innovation and Collaboration AB, highly value individuals who bring an analytical mindset, self-motivation, and strong confidence to our dynamic and adaptable team. Whether working independently or collaboratively, your self-motivation, strong customer service skills, and proactive approach will be highly valued and appreciated. Building and nurturing strong business relationships is a fundamental aspect of our company culture. Embrace the absence of fixed structures and contribute to our vibrant and flexible setting, where your ideas and contributions truly matter.
Where East meets West
We take pride in fostering a truly multicultural environment. Here at Uni3 you can for example experience vibrant festivities where celebrations come alive during occasions like the Chinese New Year, with lively dance performances, captivating music, delicious cakes and traditional Chinese treats, alongside Swedish Lucia performances with the truly Nordic feel.
Furthermore, our collaboration with other companies within the Geely sphere establishes a strong sense of unity and companionship. By working closely with the group companies, we cultivate a "we" mentality that extends beyond our immediate team.
Office
Geely Europe Innovation and Collaboration AB is situated in Gothenburg at Pumpgatan 1 at Lindholmen, in the vibrant Uni3 by Geely campus. This location serves as a hub for various Geely companies, including CEVT, Geely Design, and Lynk & Co as well as other external tenants. Within this campus, you'll find a range of facilities, including offices, an auditorium, a design studio, cafes and restaurants, an open courtyard, and even a hotel.
Our office is easily accessible by car, bus, ferry, or bicycle. Its strategic position in Lindholmen allows for convenient transportation options to explore the city or venture further out to Hisingen. Embrace the accessibility and diverse transportation possibilities when joining Geely at its inspiring Lindholmen location.
Apply now!
Apply today and join a journey of cultural exploration and personal fulfilment! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-06
E-post: recruitment@geelyeu.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Geely Europe Innovation and Collaboration AB
(org.nr 559094-6454)
Pumpgatan 1, Uni3 building 1 (visa karta
)
417 55 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9361038