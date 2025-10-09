Manager, Customs & Trade Compliance
2025-10-09
We're one of the world's oldest start-ups - and we're just getting started. At Husqvarna Group, innovation is in our DNA. With over 330 years of heritage and a passion for pioneering technology, we design and deliver world-class products and solutions for forest, park, garden, and construction care. From robotic lawn mowers to cutting-edge chainsaws and sustainable battery systems. We're shaping the future, and we want you to be part of it.
We're currently hiring a Manager, Customs & Trade Compliance to strengthen our global trade operations and ensure excellence in customs and regulatory compliance across our markets.
About the Role
You'll be part of the Global Operations organization within the Husqvarna Forest & Garden Division (F&G), reporting directly to our Director of Global Planning and Inventory Management. Your team is focused on safeguarding the Husqvarna brand through efficient, compliant, and forward-thinking trade practices - maintaining high levels of internal control, and supporting the company's global vision.
As Manager, Customs & Trade Compliance, you are responsible for ensuring the efficiency, accuracy, and integrity of all customs and trade compliance activities. The role oversees day-to-day compliance operations, develops strategies for effective customs management, and ensures adherence to local and international regulations.
What You'll Do
Ensure efficient and accurate execution of customs and trade compliance processes.
Oversee pre-entry and post-entry activities including Harmonized Tariff Classification (HTC), anti-dumping, and countervailing duties.
Manage customs brokers and agents, and maintain standard operating procedures.
Support strategic use of free trade agreements (FTAs) to optimize duty management.
Lead and mentor the customs and compliance team, fostering a culture of accountability and continuous improvement maintaining a trusted customs organization that is a reliable partner for internal stakeholders.
Develop and implement effective working methods and contribute to customs IT system enhancements.
Establish and maintain local customs solutions such as bonded warehouses and foreign trade zones.
Proactively identify and mitigate compliance risks; maintain robust internal controls.
Support internal and external audits and drive corrective actions.
Deliver trade statistics and reporting to stakeholders; manage relationships with customs authorities.
Provide training and guidance to internal stakeholders on customs topics.
Monitor regulatory changes and contribute to regional and global compliance initiatives.
About You
You're a strategic thinker with a hands-on approach, passionate about building robust compliance frameworks that support global business operations. You lead with integrity, precision, and a collaborative mindset.
In addition, you bring:
5-7 years of progressive experience in customs and trade compliance, including several years in a leadership role.
Bachelor's degree in International Trade, Supply Chain Management, Business Administration, or related field.
Strong knowledge of global customs regulations, HTS classification, and trade compliance best practices.
Experience with bonded warehouses, FTAs, foreign trade zones, and compliance audits.
Familiarity with customs IT systems and process development.
Certification as a Certified Export Control Manager (CECM) is a strong merit.
Excellent communication, stakeholder management, and problem-solving skills.
Location: This position is based in Huskvarna, Drottninggatan 2. We offer a hybrid work model with 2-3 days per week in the office.
Your Application
Please submit your application in English as soon as possible, as we review applications on an ongoing basis. We do not accept applications via e-mail due to GDPR regulations.
For more information about the position or the recruitment process, please contact Johan Odelfelt, Talent Acquisition Partner at johan.odelfelt@husqvarnagroup.com
Why Husqvarna?
At Husqvarna, we believe that business is ultimately about people. As a team, we win and grow together. Our culture is built on bold ideas, strong commitment, and a shared purpose-creating an environment where innovation thrives, people grow, and every contribution matters.
Our culture is built on three core themes:
Bold: We push boundaries, embrace challenges, and explore new possibilities.
Dedicated: We put in the hard work, bring passion and resilience to every challenge.
Care: We support each other, consider the impact of our actions, and strive to make a lasting difference.
If you're looking for a place where your ideas are valued, your growth is supported, and your work makes a real impact - we'd love to hear from you. https://www.husqvarnagroup.com/en/our-culture
