Manager - Procurement business development
Scania CV AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Södertälje
2024-07-05
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have a passion for leadership and want to be part of driving a business transformation towards a more automized and efficient future way for the Scania and Traton procurement organisations? The business development and digitalisation team within Scania is now looking for an new group manager to lead and support one of our teams in the transformation of Scania and Traton procurement.
About us
The team you will lead consists of 11 business developers with a clear process responsibility. The team owns the core procurement processes and has the responsibility to maintain, improve and challenge them to ensure our way of working supports our strategic direction and ambition. Our ambition is to increase our use of digital tools to ensure scalability of our processes as well as efficiency. The team work closely together with the procurement excellence organisations within all Traton brands in order to also ensure way of working within Traton procurement.
You
To succeed in the role, most important of all, you empower people to grow and where you drive outcome through others, you are truly people positive. You are brave and great in leading and driving change, you constantly challenge the way we are working and strive to improve your way of leading yourself and others. As a leader you communicate expectations and know that feedback is crucial in driving the development of both team and individual.
You also have a strategic mindset, dares to act now, but think long term and are able to create and share a vision of where you want to take the team to fulfil both Scania and Traton's strategic targets and ambitions. You are able to support the group when it comes to balancing short term operative tasks with strategic owns to deliver result both here and now and to prepare for the future.
If you think you are the right person for this role and if this matching your profile and ambition? Then we look forward to receive your application!
We offer
Scania's corporate culture is characterized by respect for the individual, continuous improvement and putting the customer first. Our employees are our most important resource, which is why we continuously invest in training and development for our employees.
The team is based at Scania's procurement office in Södertälje. In modern open-plan landscape, with project spaces, quiet rooms and social lounge for brakes and larger gatherings.
For more information
Are you curious and want to know more, please contact Malin Holmström, Head of Business development and digitalization, 08-553 80231 from the 5th of August.
Application
Apply on our website. Your application should include a CV, a cover letter, and copies of any relevant certificates (e.g. university degrees).
Please apply as soon as possible and no later than August 18th 2024.Selection, interviews and tests will take place continuously during the advertising period and during the recruitment process.
Due to the vacation period, we will start handling the applications and answering questions from the 12th of August. From that week, we will have an ongoing selection and interviews will take place during the last application period, therfore the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
We perform a background check for this position.
We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
Vagnmakarvägen 1 (visa karta
)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
8790912