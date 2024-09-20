Manager - Industrial Engineering At Battery Production
2024-09-20
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Join Our Team at Scania: Global Engineering Group Manager
Are you ready to shape the future of sustainable transportation? Scania, a world-renowned leader in the automotive industry, is seeking a dynamic and experienced Global Engineering Group Manager within our Battery Production.
Working within Electrification and eMobility means that you will be among the first to join our young organization that is at the heart of an emerging technology - this means that you have an innovative, pioneering and flexible mind set. We learn, adapt and improve on a daily basis. Our products and projects require far more agility compared to conventional drivetrain development and operations.
Organization and Role Overview
The Global engineering teams translate decided, or proposed, product changes into process impacts together with the local counterparts and can have several local stakeholders at different production sites. This group is the link between Production & Logistics and R&D, and with that comes great responsibility. Making the correct & most important information flow between design teams at R&D to- and from- the production lines (existing & new) is a critical task that requires both general and in depth knowledge as well as a keen customer focus.
As the Global Engineering Group Manager, you will spearhead our efforts in battery production together with other parts of Scania and Traton Group, overseeing a team of talented process-, and PD (Product Development) engineers. Your primary goals will be to strive towards zero deviation introductions. Important tools will be:
Design for Assembly (DFA) and technical change management where we influence and keep track on how the products evolve. Making sure that the knowledge reaches the right recipients is crucial.
Spread knowledge about and effectively manage the crucial interface and collaboration between production and R&D - so we can produce the Batteries that are being developed on time, in the right volumes and with Scania quality.
Examples of what you will do and develop in this role
Guide and mentor a team of global process engineers to achieve excellence in an increasingly global battery production network, with our first plant in Sweden as your main platform.
Develop our organization and support initiatives to secure zero deviation introductions and maintaining our high standards of quality and efficiency.
Champion DFA principles to merge production processes and streamlined assembly procedures with the product design that our end customers demand.
Build the link between production facilities and R&D teams, fostering collaboration and innovation.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to resolve technical challenges and implement best practices. Cooperation and holistic thinking is the key.
Understand and act on the behalf of our customers, external and internal. This requires that you support the team in balancing demands.
Preferred experience
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering or related field.
Proven experience in battery production/development or related industries
Several years of relevant leadership experience
Strong background in Product/Process engineering, with deep understanding of Product Development & DFA principles.
A passion for communication and leadership skills, with the ability to inspire and motivate teams across different cultures and geographies.
Strategic mindset with a keen eye for identifying opportunities for improvement.
Proficiency in Product Introduction management tools and techniques, such as P-FMEA & ergonomic assessments etc.
SAFe knowledge and experience - Way of working, roles etc.
Fluency in Swedish & English; additional languages are a plus.
Recruiting Manager
I try to be clear in my role as a manager and in my expectations, while providing support and experience when needed. I am convinced that we as leaders need to be present and increasingly so when we have intensive phases where we support and guide our groups.
I expect all of us to be analytical and to take in other points of view before making decisions, and to be able to let go of our initial convictions if proven wrong. This requires us to be humble, yet steady.
It is important that we all have the ability to see the overall picture and pull in the same general direction, even if we choose different paths.
I want to create a working place where we mix innovation, customer focus, experience, humility and humor with a big pinch of team spirit to grow the global engineering culture and successful product introductions. We will succeed together with our colleagues at R&D, purchasing, marketing etc as it is impossible to win if we do not work as a well-tuned orchestra.
Why Scania?
At Scania, we are committed to driving the shift towards sustainable transport solutions. Joining our team means being at the forefront of innovation, working with cutting-edge technology, and collaborating with passionate professionals from around the world. You'll have the opportunity to make a real impact and contribute to a greener, more sustainable future.
Ready to Power Up Your Career?
If you're ready to take on this exciting challenge and lead the charge in battery production engineering at a global scale, we want to hear from you! Apply now to join the Scania team and be part of our journey towards a more sustainable tomorrow.
More Information
If you want to know more about the roles & responsibilities, please contact:
Group Manager Peter Franzén, peter.franzen@scania.com
Application
Your application must include a personal letter, CV, and grades. Scania is using tests as a part of the recruitment process. A background check may be done for this position. Selection and interviews will take place on an ongoing basis. Apply via scania.com/career as soon as possible, but not later than 2024-10-04.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-20
