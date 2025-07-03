Management Assistant (temporary Position) - Sipri
2025-07-03
SIPRI is seeking a Management Assistant to join the Director's Office in Solna (Stockholm), covering a parental leave for approximately 1 year, with possibility of extension.
About the Director's Office
The Director's Office is at the centre of SIPRI's strategic and institutional coordination. It supports the Director and Deputy Director in their leadership of the Institute and ensures effective engagement with internal structures, the Governing Board and key external partners.
About the Role
The Management Assistant plays a key role in supporting the daily operations of the Director's Office by combining core administrative duties with selected coordination and documentation tasks. The role involves close collaboration with senior leadership and colleagues across the Institute, and includes both internal and external-facing responsibilities.
The Management Assistant handles a range of administrative tasks - such as scheduling, correspondence and meeting support - while also contributing to the preparation of institutional reports and helping to coordinate ongoing processes. The position requires flexibility, discretion and a structured approach to ensure the smooth running of the Director's Office.
Main Responsibilities
• Provide daily administrative and logistical support to the Director and Deputy Director, including calendar and email management, travel arrangements and internal systems administration
• Assist with the planning, organisation and follow-up of internal and external meetings, events and visits, particularly those involving the Director's Office or SIPRI's Governing Board
• Prepare and contribute to the drafting of documents related to SIPRI's institutional management and external reporting, including policies, reports and presentations
• Liaise with colleagues across the Institute and with external stakeholders on behalf of the Director's Office
• Contribute to the overall work of the Director's Office and participate in the broader life of the Institute
• Carry out other tasks as appropriate and as workload allows
Candidate Profile
We are looking for a flexible, detail-oriented and discreet person with a professional and friendly manner. You have strong organisational skills, enjoy supporting others, and can manage both routine tasks and more complex assignments. You are calm under pressure, can think ahead and prioritise effectively, and thrive in a service-oriented role.
Qualifications
• A university degree or other relevant post-secondary education. Backgrounds in administration, communication or social sciences are welcome, but other educational paths may also be suitable depending on experience
• Excellent written and spoken communication skills in both English and Swedish
• Strong computer literacy, especially in Microsoft Office 365 (Outlook, Word, PowerPoint, Teams)
Experience
• At least 1-2 years of relevant professional experience, preferably in an international enviroment
• Proven experience in administrative tasks and logistical coordination
• Experience supporting senior management or working in a coordination or executive office function is considered an asset
Personal Qualities
• Friendly, professional and service-minded
• Strong interpersonal and communication skills
• Self-motivated, proactive and able to anticipate needs
• Capable of multitasking and managing shifting priorities with structure and efficiency
• Able to work independently and as part of a team
• Maintains a calm and positive attitude in a fast-paced environment
• High attention to detail and pride in delivering quality work
Additional Information
This is a full-time temporary position (vikariat) based at SIPRI's office in Solna, Stockholm. The initial contract is for 12 months, with the possibility of extension. Salary will be determined based on the candidate's qualifications and experience, in accordance with SIPRI's salary framework.
Please note:
• For this position, SIPRI is only able to consider candidates who already hold the right to live and work in Sweden. Visa sponsorship and relocation assistance are not available.
• As part of the recruitment process, work samples or job-related tests may be requested at a later stage.
• We kindly ask that recruitment agencies or consultants do not contact us, as we are managing this recruitment internally.
How to apply
Interested candidates should submit:
• A one-page cover letter in English detailing their qualifications and specifying why they are applying for this position;
• A CV in English including degrees, work experience, language skills and contact details for two referees.
Work samples may be requested from shortlisted candidates as part of the later stages of the recruitment process.
Interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis, and the recruitment process may be closed as soon as a suitable candidate is identified. Early applications are therefore strongly encouraged.
Please access the application form via the 'apply' button at the end of this page.
For enquiries regarding the position, please contact Priscilla Frimpong Boateng.
