Maintenance Technician
2024-08-12
Take the next step in your career with us at NOVO and be part of making a real difference to the next generation! Are you a structured and organized person who has a "can do-attitude" and entrepreneurial spirit? The NOVO Energy team is growing fast and are now looking for a Maintenance Technician to join our manufacturing team! By joining our team, you will contribute to a dynamic work environment where innovation and collaboration are key to our success.
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery.
Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo cars.
Becoming a part of our team at NOVO means you can expect to work in an environment where diversity and inclusion are central values. We are dedicated to creating a workplace where every individual feels welcome and respected. We pride ourselves on a company culture characterized by strong values, a good reputation for ethical practices, and a commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility.
What you will do!
As a Maintenance Technician at NOVO Energy, you'll play an important role in supporting the manufacturing teams on the shop floor. You'll be responsible for ensuring that machinery and production equipment are kept in good condition, and receive the service needed to prevent downtime.
Your responsibilities will include:
- Act on process deviations and correct equipment in agreement with shift manager - Execute the Preventive Maintenance plan to secure the function and capability of equipment - Support Manufacturing Operators analysis (2nd line) when having process or product deviations suspecting equipment being root cause. Identify the root causes and suitable permanent solutions - Monitor indicators from equipment in area to predict conditions and eliminate disturbances. - Report process deviation and actions taken according to maintenance and manufacturing routines - Suggest method or instruction improvements to Maintenance Engineering. - Provide trainings to employees to improve understanding and caretaking of equipment (TPM).
Skills & Requirements
As a person we see that you are structured and organized and can work under hard time pressure. We also believe that you have a strong understanding of culture fit and its implications. Qualities that we cherish is also that you have a strong safety mindset and good communications skills.
- Technical gymnasium or vocational education (YH or similar) - Experience from maintenance in industrial operations with a minimum of 5+ years - English (Eng5 or corresponding) - Knowledge in maintenance process - Good technical knowledge about concerned machine objects, (electrical, mechanical, automation, hydraulic and pneumatic.
Join us - and play a key role in our manufacturing journey.
If this sounds like the opportunity you've been looking for, make sure to apply today. We promise you a competitive salary and lots of perks, an out-of-the ordinary experience with NOVO Energy.
Apply with your CV in English. Full time employment, fixed salary. Start date negotiable with regards to notice period.
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
