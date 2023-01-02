Maintenance manager for outdoor resort
Stedsans is a forest resort placed in Hylte Kommun/Halland. The operation includes gardens, cabins for rent, retreat facilities and a restaurant. All is done out of a vision to offer a truly sustainable experience for the conscious traveller.
Now Stedsans is looking for a maintenance manager who needs to be a 'jack-of-all-trades' as the work is very versatile.
The right person for the job needs to have excellent skills in many crafts such as:
• Building/construction work
• Plumbing
• Electricity
• Painting
You also need to be someone who can think out of the box, are good at working together in a team, have good team management skills and a positive outlook. Plus you must absolutely love nature as most work is outdoors under any kind of weather conditions.
The position involves:
• Leading a small maintenance team
• Assisting the project manager on different building projects
• Building + repairing things
It's important that the applicant is not afraid to do all kinds of things. Work tasks may include day-to-day maintenance as well as building, gardening and stepping in whenever it's needed.
Start date: As soon as possible.
Work hours: Full time, work on weekends and holidays must be expected
Salary: According to skills and experience - the salary is on par with those set by Swedish collective agreements
Benefits: Health insurance, life insurance, occupational injury insurance and occupational pension insurance.
How to apply: Send an email with resume and a few words about yourself and your interest in working with Stedsans. Så ansöker du
