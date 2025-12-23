Mainframe Software Engineer
2025-12-23
Are you ready to join the journey of building Swedbank's new payment platform?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
Create, plan and design solutions for new Cobol applications
Implement, test and release new applications in production
Analyse and develop existing services in our integration layer
Track, analyse and help solving production incidents
Become part of an experienced development team with a good atmosphere and many experienced colleagues
Learn Swedbank's new payment infrastructure and become a key resource in delivering our roadmap of future payment products
Work in a SAFe agile environment
Collaborate with other experienced teams and constantly improve our ways of working
What is needed in this role:
Experience from working with Cobol based mainframe systems
Knowledge about Changeman, DB2, IBM Z/OS, JCL, MQ messaging
Understanding of incident management principles and practices. Willingness to be on-call rotation when needed.
Proficiency in English, spoken and written
Experience from one or several payment products, such as file-based payments, clearing and settlement systems or similar is helpful
Basic understanding of cloud environments and microservice architecture
Knowledge of handling XML format in mainframe environments is helpful
Experience in from banking, finance and/or insurance area is beneficial
An open, collaborative attitude and willingness to explore new areas
An interest to stay up-to-date with the latest industry trends and best practices
With us, you can experience:
Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
"Join our team and...
be part of the largest transformation of the payments area in decades. Learn a critical area for the bank and help building our new future infrastructure for payments. Work in an open atmosphere based on collaboration, curiosity and building knowledge." Cecilia Snitth,your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 12.01.2026.
Location: Stockholm, Sundbyberg
Recruiting manager: Cecilia Snitth
We want to inform you that the recruitment process may be delayed due to Christmas holidays.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
