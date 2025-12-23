Mainframe Software Engineer

Are you ready to join the journey of building Swedbank's new payment platform?

In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
Create, plan and design solutions for new Cobol applications

Implement, test and release new applications in production

Analyse and develop existing services in our integration layer

Track, analyse and help solving production incidents

Become part of an experienced development team with a good atmosphere and many experienced colleagues

Learn Swedbank's new payment infrastructure and become a key resource in delivering our roadmap of future payment products

Work in a SAFe agile environment

Collaborate with other experienced teams and constantly improve our ways of working

What is needed in this role:
Experience from working with Cobol based mainframe systems

Knowledge about Changeman, DB2, IBM Z/OS, JCL, MQ messaging

Understanding of incident management principles and practices. Willingness to be on-call rotation when needed.

Proficiency in English, spoken and written

Experience from one or several payment products, such as file-based payments, clearing and settlement systems or similar is helpful

Basic understanding of cloud environments and microservice architecture

Knowledge of handling XML format in mainframe environments is helpful

Experience in from banking, finance and/or insurance area is beneficial

An open, collaborative attitude and willingness to explore new areas

An interest to stay up-to-date with the latest industry trends and best practices

With us, you can experience:
Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.

Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.

An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.

A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.

Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.

"Join our team and...
be part of the largest transformation of the payments area in decades. Learn a critical area for the bank and help building our new future infrastructure for payments. Work in an open atmosphere based on collaboration, curiosity and building knowledge." Cecilia Snitth,your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 12.01.2026.

Location: Stockholm, Sundbyberg
Recruiting manager: Cecilia Snitth
We want to inform you that the recruitment process may be delayed due to Christmas holidays.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
