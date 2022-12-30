Machine Learning Scientist
2022-12-30
We are looking for an exceptionally innovative, research-oriented individual to join in our mission to build a greener future. By joining us, you will help invent the next generation of ML systems that accelerate cell design, materials discovery and battery manufacturing that operate at unprecedented scale of impact. The role is a part of our AI & Machine learning team in the R&D organization based in Sweden (Stockholm/Västerås).
In this role you will:
Collaborate x-functionally with Cell Design, Materials Development and Data Engineering teams
Research novel Machine Learning architectures for de-mystifying State-of-Health of batteries
Develop new approaches to merge Physics-based models with Deep Learning paradigms.
Develop techniques to fuse and leverage simulated and experimental battery performance datasets.
Learn about principles of electrochemistry and physics that govern cell development processes
Likely co-invent a range of algorithmic methods that will be foundational for the next generation of battery development
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Help develop a new class of algorithms and architectures to improve the runtime and performance of batteries.
Develop ML algorithms to predict several metrics for understanding lifetime electrical performance of batteries.
Help develop a new program for Applications Machine Learning in Cell Design, Cell performance and Optimized Manufacturing.
Work cross-functionally with cell designers, test & validation engineers, and battery system experts.
Willingness to travel to our various manufacturing sites within Europe and United States.
Interpret advanced battery model design parameters and simulations to formulate and implement new predictive modeling strategies.
The person we are looking for is flexible, curious and eager to learn. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story and see the results of your work every day across our R&D labs and factories. Our organization values are great self-discipline and a natural talent to make things happen. Qualities that we cherish are sense of quality, friendliness, grit and a sense of humor.
Skills & Requirements
Minimum qualifications:
PhD in Engineering (EE/ChemE/MechE), Computer Science, Materials Science, or related technical field or equivalent practical experience (> 5 years)
Experience in Machine Learning, Algorithmic foundations of Optimization, Data Mining, Simulations, Scientific Data Analysis, Dynamic Modeling.
Experience building ML solutions for time-series applications, physical processes, and predictive modeling
At least 3-5 years of Programming experience in Python (incl. sklearn, numpy, pandas, tensorflow and pytorch).
Willing to relocate to Stockholm, Sweden (relocation support including visa will be provided)
Preferred Qualifications
General understanding of Li-ion battery modeling, and cell design parameters. Knowledge in detailed battery modeling and electrochemistry is a plus.
Experience with data-scarce ML techniques (e.g.: Self-Supervised Learning, Contrastive Learning, Knowledge Distillation, Transfer Learning, etc.)
Manufacturing Data Analysis (factories, control systems) experience is a plus
Ability to make sense of data from disparate sources from a large diversity of sensors (optical, motion telemetry, physical, and simulation)
Strong skills in mathematical modeling of dynamical systems and distributed parameter systems
Apply with your CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
