M&A Analyst
2024-11-04
About Us
Arise AB is a leading developer of renewable energy projects in the Nordics. We develop, finance, build, operate and divest wind, solar and energy storage projects throughout the Nordics, UK and Ukraine. We are now looking to strengthen our M&A and Business Development team with an Analyst. This is a full-time position, based in Stockholm.
Job Description
The M&A and Business Development team is a group function working across all technologies and geographies. The team works primarily with finding and evaluating new projects, securing financing for projects to be built, and divesting select projects once they are operational or in a ready-to-build stage. Key responsibilities will include:
• Financial modelling and analysis to review new project opportunities, working closely with project development colleagues to make recommendations on new projects
• Actively participate in project acquisition and divestment processes
• Market research
• Evaluation of new geographies or other investment opportunities
In addition to the above, you may also be asked to support with group/corporate finance, energy trading, and other related areas. The role will occasionally involve travel throughout Europe.
Qualifications
We are considering professionals with up to 3 years of experience. Renewable energy experience is not a requirement but would be beneficial. A successful candidate should fulfil the following criteria:
• Academic degree within Business, Finance, Accounting or similar
• Excellent financial modelling skills, including a strong proficiency in Microsoft Excel
• Good understanding of DCF valuations
• Basic understanding of accounting
• An interest in renewable energy
• Fluent in English
We are looking for an ambitious individual who would like to grow and develop with us. Our head office is located in Halmstad but you will be located in our Stockholm office, working closely with Arise's group management. Arise is a nimble company without much bureaucracy. You will enjoy a wide array of challenges and development opportunities, and will quickly develop an expertise within the renewable energy sector.
Application
For this position, we collaborate with the recruitment company Exbert. Apply today as we make ongoing selections. All applications are treated confidentially.
If you have any questions about the position, you are welcome to contact Gabriel Juhlin-Dannfelt, telephone +4679 338 58 08
