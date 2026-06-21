Looking for a fresh start and pro in homecleaning?
Qvickstep AB / Städarjobb / Malmö Visa alla städarjobb i Malmö
2026-06-21
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About the job:
Are you great at home cleaning and enjoy creating clean, cozy spaces? Then you might be just who we're looking for – we'd love to have you on our team! ✨
About the role:
We are now looking for someone who is passionate about cleaning and wants to make a real difference in our customers' homes this autumn. We are specifically seeking candidates with several years of experience in professional home cleaning or hotel cleaning – experience from other areas will unfortunately not be considered this time.
We truly value those who love their work and always go the extra mile, something our customers deeply appreciate. Your pride in your work is something we highly respect.
You are a social and service-minded person who feels confident meeting customers and enjoys working independently. Responsibility and reliability are core values for you, and you are always ready to give your very best.
Qvickstep is looking for someone like you!
✅ You have at least 2 years of experience in home or hotel cleaning
✅ You're thorough, reliable, and can work independently
✅ You're looking for a part-time job with fair conditions, bonuses, and wellness perks
📱 Phone allowance + collective agreement
🙌 Great vibes and a supportive team
👉 Apply today – This time, we're in a hurry! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
e-mail
E-post: jobb@qvickstep.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Homecleaning". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Qvickstep AB
(org.nr 556775-2943)
Hillerödsvägen 4 C 0TR (visa karta
)
217 47 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Qvickstep AB Jobbnummer
9971649