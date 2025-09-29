Logistics Manager Stora Enso
Stora Enso AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Jönköping Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Jönköping
2025-09-29
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stora Enso AB i Jönköping
, Vaggeryd
, Falköping
, Hylte
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about leading teams and driving operational excellence in logistics? We are looking for a Logistics Manager to lead our logistics and packing station teams at Stora Enso Packaging AB, we are located in Jönköping and Skene. This is a key leadership role where you will ensure efficient outbound logistics, foster continuous improvement, and support the development of our people and processes.
About the role
As Logistics Manager, you will lead and develop the logistics and packing station teams to ensure we have the right resources and competencies in place to meet operational demands efficiently. You will be responsible for managing outbound traffic from the mill and external warehouses, improving planning processes, and maintaining strong relationships with logistics partners.
You will ensure accurate inventory balances between warehouse systems and our ERP (CPMS), facilitate effective communication with key stakeholders to secure capacity and meet service standards. You will also contribute to the development of logistics tools, processes, and service offerings in line with business needs, while evaluating supplier performance to drive continuous improvement.
Leadership is at the heart of this role. You will coach and guide your team, including forklift drivers and band station operators, according to Stora Enso's leadership values. By fostering a culture of learning, safety, and continuous development, you will help enhance both performance and job satisfaction. You will monitor logistics KPIs, implement improvement actions, and take responsibility for delegated workplace safety tasks. Challenging current ways of working and implementing best practices will be key to driving operational excellence.
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for a proactive and people-oriented leader who thrives in a dynamic logistics environment. You have a strong ability to lead and develop teams, and you're passionate about creating efficient, high-performing operations. With a structured and analytical mindset, you're comfortable managing complex logistics flows and driving continuous improvement across processes and systems.
You communicate clearly and confidently with both internal and external stakeholders, and you understand the importance of collaboration in securing capacity and delivering on service commitments. You are hands-on when needed, yet always keep the bigger picture in mind. Most importantly, you lead by example, coaching your team, fostering a culture of learning, and ensuring a safe and supportive working environment. Fluency in both Swedish and English is essential to succeed in this role.
If you're ready to take the next step in your logistics career and contribute to a renewable future, we'd love to hear from you.
What we offer
By joining us, you will be part of our diverse working culture supporting you to explore new perspectives and develop professionally. You will contribute towards a more sustainable world, as we believe that anything made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. To keep you going safely, we support your physical and mental wellbeing.
How can you apply to this role?
You can only submit your application to us by using our recruitment tool. As we are assessing our candidates on an ongoing basis, we hope to hear from you as soon as possible but at the latest by October 19th.
Our recruitment process could include pre-employment actions such as background, reference, and health checks as well as a drug test.
If you have any questions about the role, please don 't hesitate to contact the hiring manager Anna Hörberg, Head of Supply Chain Corrugated Sweden by email anna.horberg@storaenso.com
. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Talent Acquisition Partner Veera Kaislasalo by email veera.kaislasalo@storaenso.com
.
Welcome to work in the renewable materials company!
The forest is at the heart of Stora Enso, and we believe that everything made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. We are the leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials, and wooden construction, and are one of the largest private forest owners in the world. Stora Enso had approximately 19,000 employees at the end of 2024.
We believe diversity strengthens our competitiveness and contributes to better decision-making. Diverse working teams help us to explore different perspectives and challenge our way of thinking. We work actively to increase diversity in the workplace and welcome applicants from diverse backgrounds. Stora Enso is an equal opportunity employer and follows non-discriminatory practices. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stora Enso AB
(org.nr 556173-3360), https://www.storaenso.com/sv-se
Klockarehemsvägen 6 (visa karta
)
556 50 JÖNKÖPING Arbetsplats
Stora Enso Packaging AB Jobbnummer
9531676