Logistics Manager
Rider Levett Bucknall Nordics AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rider Levett Bucknall Nordics AB i Stockholm
, Avesta
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Why RLB?
At RLB, we live by four simple ideas: Truth, Trust, Together, Tomorrow. Four values that live at the heart of RLB. A place where People Make Progress.
We value your skills, talents and unique perspectives - we think they are priceless.
Bring them to RLB and you'll be empowered to shape our future and your career in new and meaningful ways.
We'll give you opportunities to work on some of the most ambitious and exciting projects currently being designed and developed in the built environment sector.
You'll continue to learn and advance as everyone who works for us is provided with a tailored training programme. Our mentoring and reverse mentoring schemes will enable you to share your expertise while gaining fresh insights.
Role Overview
The Logistics Manager - Data Centres is responsible for planning, coordinating and managing all construction logistics activities on hyperscale and colocation data centre projects.
This position requires strong leadership, excellent coordination with multidisciplinary teams, contractors and client-side stakeholders, and a proactive, solutions-focused approach.
Role Responsibilities
• Develop, implement and maintain detailed logistics strategies and site logistics plans aligned with the data centre master programme
• Coordinate all material deliveries from off-site consolidation centres or curbside through to final point of use.
• Plan and manage the logistics of high-value, long-lead and critical-path equipment
• Manage crane, hoist and heavy-lift operations, including lift planning, permits, sequencing and coordination with construction and MEP teams.
• Oversee site set-up, access and egress routes, laydown areas, secure storage, traffic management, welfare and temporary works.
• Chair daily and weekly logistics coordination meetings to align deliveries, craneage, hoisting and installation activities.
• Lead all logistics-related health & safety activities, ensuring full compliance with statutory regulations, company policies and data centre-specific safety and security requirements.
• Implement and manage strict access control, delivery booking systems and site security protocols in line with client and operator standards.
• Deliver site inductions, logistics briefings, toolbox talks and daily activity briefings (DABs).
• Oversee fire strategy coordination, emergency response planning and incident management related to logistics operations.
• Ensure all lifting operations, plant inspections, permits, RAMS and compliance documentation are maintained and auditable
• Work closely with Project Directors, Construction Managers, Package Managers, MEP leads and Commissioning Managers to support phased delivery and handover.
• Act as a key interface with client-side teams, PMCs and data centre operators, ensuring logistics activities align with client standards and expectations.
• Coordinate with local authorities, councils and third parties regarding permits, abnormal loads, traffic management and access restrictions.
Candidate Profile
Qualifications
• SMSTS or equivalent
• IOSH or NEBOSH (or working towards)
• First Aid at Work
• CSCS (appropriate level)
Experience
• Proven experience as a Logistics Manager on hyperscale or large-scale data centre construction projects.
• Strong understanding of data centre construction sequencing, MEP-intensive environments and commissioning-driven programmes.
• Demonstrated experience managing high-risk logistics activities, including heavy lifts, critical-path equipment and secure deliveries.
• Excellent knowledge of health, safety and security requirements within mission-critical construction environments.
• Strong leadership capability with experience managing large, multidisciplinary site logistics teams.
• Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills, including experience working with client-side and operator teams.
RLB Employee Benefits
Our culture is built around enabling you to fulfil your potential, so you can look forward to benefits that include:
Hybrid Working - Working patterns to support your work-life balance.
Well-Rewarded - A competitive salary and generous holiday entitlement. As well as the opportunity to purchase up to five extra days.
Personal Development - A continuous learning and development programme, including established APC and in-house mentoring schemes.
Additional Benefits - We offer a wide range of benefits including professional membership subscriptions.
Exceptional Exposure - You'll have the opportunity to work on diverse projects across different sectors and regions.
Social Responsibility - We hold team and social events as well as charity fundraising and volunteering activities.
Our Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Promise
We believe in building a diverse and inclusive environment where each person can be themselves, feel valued for their contribution and be challenged and supported to reach their full potential. We have a responsibility to support the communities in which we live and work, and that our workforce should reflect these communities and our clients. Our talent strategy should enable us to overcome bias in the construction industry by recruiting, retaining, developing, and promoting a diverse and inclusive workforce. Find out more here: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion - RLB | Europe
If you require any reasonable adjustments to support you during any stage of the application or interview process, please contact our recruitment team at: recruitment@uk.rlb.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-25
E-post: recruitment@uk.rlb.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rider Levett Bucknall Nordics AB
(org.nr 559531-0912) Arbetsplats
Rider Levett Bucknall Jobbnummer
9821037