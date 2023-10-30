Logistics analyst
2023-10-30
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
We are now looking for a Logistics Analyst to join our global Logistics Excellence Team within Processing Solutions & Equipment.
In the Logistics Excellence Team, we are responsible for standardizing processes and procedures within Integrated Logistics, working with best practices, synergies and minimizing duplication.
As a member of our team, you will get to participate in all activities within logistics related to warehouse/ packing/ transportation.
Location for this role is Lund, Sweden.
What you will do
Support the various projects ongoing within the Logistics Excellence Team
Research relating to the logistic activities within warehouse/ packing/ transportation
Analyse statistical data to help find ways to improve processes and standards
Maintain process documentation and master data quality
Support in our IT tool development and utilization
Who you are
Education or experience related to logistics, warehousing or supply chain.
Great communications and networking skills
Great analytical skills and passionate about data
Experience working with SAP R/3 and MDM (Master Data Management) would be an advantage
We offer you
Variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
Culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our engineering experts drives visible results
Equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply now!
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, please send your CV to HR.Res.Admin.Sweden@tetrapak.com
To know more about the position contact Malin Gejde at +46 46 36 29 48
Questions about your application contact HR.Res.Admin.Sweden@tetrapak.com
For trade union information contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Sverige Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-09
E-post: HR.Res.Admin.Sweden@tetrapak.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556050-0398)
Ruben Rausings Gata (visa karta
)
221 86 LUND Arbetsplats
Tetra Pak Jobbnummer
8225892