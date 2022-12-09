Logistic Coordinator
• You have a minimum 3 years of logistics work experience.
• You have Dangerous goods handling certificate.
• You are fluent in English, both written and oral.
• You have experience of working in SAP.
• You have experience of FLEET.
• You are a good user Excel.
Job Description
On behalf of our client who develops new technology for the automotive business we are now looking for a Logistic Coordinator.
The overall purpose in the role as Logistic Coordinator is:
• To handle the logistics at our clients company.
• Import and export of material.
• INCA classification.
• Custom declaration.
• Dangerous Goods handling.
• Arrange car transportations.
• Handle admin work around these activities.
• Some package handling of outgoing goods.
Company Description
JobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company. We are focused on white-collar workers and place great value on finding the right person for the right position. By being flexible, accessible and present in relation to the customer, consultant and candidate, we aim to find our customers 'dream candidates and our candidates' dream jobs.
Personal qualities
To succeed in the role as Logistic Coordinator we believe that you have the ability to multitask, you have good communication skills, a positive attitude and are able to prioritize.
Salary
Salary, by agreement.
Admission and Application
Full time, 40h/week. The position is expected to start 2023-01-02 and is expected to run til 2023-05-31 with a chance for extension. You will be employed as a consultant with us at JobBusters and work for our client in Gothenburg. Submit your application (preferably in Word format) in English as soon as possible, the process is ongoing and may be completed before the last application day. We look forward to reviewing your application! Key words:Logistic Coordinator, Logistikkoordinator, logistiker, speditör English Ersättning
