Local Product Manager
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Ludvika
2026-02-02
The Opportunity
We are looking for a proactive and customer-focused Local Product Manager to join our team in Ludvika. In this role, you will have a key influence on the local product portfolio - ensuring alignment with global strategies while addressing regional customer needs.
You will be part of a collaborative and together, you will work closely across functions to drive product excellence and customer value.
How You Will Make an Impact
Own the local product portfolio by developing and executing the product strategy, tracking performance, and shaping the roadmap.
Identify improvement opportunities, phaseouts, and R&D needs based on product insights and customer feedback.
Serve as the primary link between global product management and local market and operations teams.
Monitor market trends, competitor activities, and customer requirements to identify new business opportunities.
Collaborate cross-functionally to ensure the portfolio supports customer value, business goals, and long-term market success.
Your Background
Degree in Engineering, Business, Marketing, or a related field and relevant work experience
Strong communication and stakeholder-management skills, with the ability to build trust across teams.
Knowledge of our products and experience within our markets is considered a strong advantage.
Demonstrated ability to collaborate in cross-functional environments.
Fluency in English; Swedish language skills are a plus.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge - apply today!
Recruiting manager Sara Lingegard, sara.lingegard@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Philip Bengtsson, +46 107 38 25 17; Unionen: Michael Fosselius, +46 107 38 46 19; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt +46 107 38 70 43. Any other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Antra Volujevica antra.volujevica@hitachienergy.com
