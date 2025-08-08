Linux Support Engineer
Join our Team
About this opportunity
Are you a Linux enthusiast with a passion for solving technical challenges and supporting others? Join our team responsible for a Yocto-based Linux distribution used across the company. We foster a collaborative and innovative environment, and we're now looking for skilled support engineers with a strong Linux background to help us deliver reliable and user-friendly solutions.
As a Linux Support Engineer, you'll be a key contact for internal users, providing expert guidance and troubleshooting. You'll work closely with a team of senior engineers based primarily in Stockholm (Kista), in a hybrid work setup that encourages both flexibility and collaboration.
What you will do
In this role, you'll:
• Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues reported by users
• Act as the main point of contact for technical staff using our Yocto-based distribution
• Collaborate with team members to ensure timely and effective issue resolution
• Maintain strong user relationships and ensure they feel supported and informed
• Contribute to continuous improvements in our deliveries based on user feedback
• Provide data and insights to help track and improve support performance
• Share relevant improvements with the wider Yocto community
The skills you bring
We're looking for someone who combines technical expertise with a service-minded approach. Ideally, you bring:
• A Master's degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or equivalent experience
• A solution-oriented mindset and a passion for delivering great support
• Solid experience with Linux, both as a user and developer
• Hands-on experience with Yocto and embedded systems
• Familiarity with issue tracking systems like Bugzilla and Jira
• Understanding of open-source community norms and collaboration practices
• Strong communication skills in both written and spoken English
