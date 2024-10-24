Lighting Designer needed for an automobile company!
Do you have a minimum of bachelor's degree in Lighting Design, Industrial Design, Interaction Design, or a related field? Do you understand the principles of lighting design, including light sources, optics, color theory, and the emotional impact of lighting? A dynamic and passionate working environment awaits here!
About the position
Perido is looking for a Lighting Designer for our client, an automobile company that bring mobility technology and solutions to satisfy the global demand for premium electric vehicles. You will be a part of the Technology & Innovation team. The position is placed in Gothenburg.
Your daily tasks
We are looking for a visionary lighting experience designer to join our clients' dynamic team. This role sits at the intersection of art, technology, and vehicle design, with a focus on innovating how light shapes the interaction between people and vehicles.
Responsibilities:
Innovative Lighting Design: Develop and implement cutting-edge lighting solutions that enhance aesthetic appeal, user interaction, and safety within automotive environments
Interactive Experience Creation: Design interactive lighting systems that respond to user inputs and environmental conditions, providing intuitive and engaging user experiences
Work closely with engineering and development teams in China to ensure the successful implementation of lighting concepts. Facilitate communication and collaboration between stakeholders throughout the development process
Create and maintain documentation, including design specifications, requirements, style guides, and user documentation for design features across several platforms
Prototyping and Testing: Build and refine prototypes to test and demonstrate the functionality and impact of lighting designs, using feedback to iterate and improve
User-Centered Design: Prioritize user needs and comfort in all design activities, ensuring that lighting solutions enhance the overall user experience without compromising safety or functionality
Your characteristics
We are looking for a talented and visionary Lighting Designer who brings creativity and technical expertise to the table. You'll be crafting captivating lighting solutions that elevate the atmosphere and bring each project to life. Your eye for detail ensures flawless execution, while your problem-solving skills help overcome any technical hurdles along the way. The ideal candidate has a deep understanding of lighting design principles and the ability to apply these creatively and interactively to enhance the automotive experience. Previous experience in the mobility industry is not a requirement, but a passion for using light to redefine user interaction in automotive environments is essential.
Does this sound exciting?
We look forward to reading your application! We only accept applications in English.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in Lighting Design, Industrial Design, Interaction Design, or a related field
Lighting Design knowledge: Understand the principles of lighting design, including light sources, optics, color theory, and the emotional impact of lighting
Technical Proficiency: Skills in CAD software for creating design visualizations are highly beneficial, and design tools such as Adobe Creative Suite, Figma, etc.
Creative Problem Solving: Ability to think creatively and outside the box to solve complex design challenges with innovative lighting solutions
Prototyping Skills: Hands-on experience in prototyping and testing designs, capable of iterating based on feedback and technical requirements
Communication and Collaboration: Excellent verbal and written communication skills, with the ability to work collaboratively across disciplines and effectively articulate design concepts and decisions
Meritorious:
A master's degree or specialized training in lighting design is a plus
Industry Experience: Prior experience in the mobility industry is optional. We value diverse perspectives and encourage professionals with expertise in design across any sector to apply
Contract type and hours
Full-time consulting assignment until 2025-01-31, with the possibility of extension. Start asap.
Application
Please apply on our website perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Click on the apply button in the job ad and fill in your information and attach your CV. We recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible as selection is ongoing. Note that certain information regarding the assignment and/or the client company may have been deliberately disclosed from the advertisement. If your profile matches what we are looking for, the responsible recruiter will give you all the information you need.
The responsible recruiter for this position is Charlotte Crowley, you can reach her at charlotte.crowley@perido.se
. If you have questions, you are more than welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our recruitment administrators will do their best to help you. Always enter the reference number 34878 in the subject line.
About Perido
Why are we called Perido? It is from the Latin word Peridoneus which means "well matched". Matching our consultant's competence and career focus with our clients' needs is what we do best! Perido is a consulting and recruitment company in the white-collar sector that helps you to the next step in your career and our vision is for everyone to thrive and be engaged at work. We have grown steadily since the start in 2003 and have over 1300 employees across the country, of which about fifty works at our offices in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you become an important part of our organization and you grow together with us by strengthening our clients' organizations with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
