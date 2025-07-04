Life Support Systems Engineer
Intertalents Consulting AB / Elektronikjobb / Nacka Visa alla elektronikjobb i Nacka
2025-07-04
, Kristinehamn
, Karlskoga
, Storfors
, Lekeberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Intertalents Consulting AB i Nacka
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Höör
eller i hela Sverige
About the Job
We are looking for a skilled and passionate ECLSS Engineer to join dynamic team in Stockholm, Sweden. This is a unique opportunity to contribute to cutting-edge space technology and support missions that advance humanity's presence in space. You will be employed consultant with us and will be working with one of our customers on a mission to create larger, near full-scale space payloads for validation aboard upcoming commercial space stations - and you can be part of it.
About the Role
As an ECLSS Engineer, you will play a key role in designing and developing advanced Environmental Control and Life Support Systems, focusing on innovative water treatment solutions for space applications. You will be responsible for integrating ECLSS components into space payloads, overseeing projects from design through launch, and ensuring systems meet the highest standards of safety and performance. This role offers a rare chance to combine hands-on engineering with visionary projects in a fast-paced, start-up environment.
Your Key Responsibilities
Design and develop ECLSS components, with a focus on water treatment systems for long-duration space missions.
Integrate ECLSS systems into space payloads, ensuring functionality and mission readiness.
Manage project timelines and milestones from initial design through production, launch, and orbit insertion.
Conduct thorough testing and validation of ECLSS systems to meet strict safety and performance requirements.
Who You Are
You are an innovative and driven engineer with a strong technical foundation and a passion for advancing space exploration. You thrive in a collaborative start-up setting and enjoy tackling complex engineering challenges with creative solutions.
We Believe You Have
A Bachelor's or Master's degree in Mechanical or Aerospace Engineering (or equivalent).
Practical experience in ECLSS engineering as well as constructing and integrating space payloads.
Excellent problem-solving abilities and strong communication skills.
The ability to work independently and as part of a multidisciplinary team in a dynamic, fast-paced environment.
Application Process
We are conducting ongoing recruitment and encourage you to submit your application as soon as possible to ensure consideration.
What We Offer
Innovative Projects: Work on groundbreaking space technology that has a real-world impact.
Growth Opportunities: Advance your career in a rapidly evolving field with strong professional development potential.
Collaborative Environment: Join a motivated and talented team dedicated to excellence and innovation.
Impactful Work: Play a key role in enabling humanity's long-term presence in space.
Relocation Support & Visa Sponsorship
We will handle all aspects of your move, including work permits for you and your loved ones, and assistance in finding suitable housing. This ensures a smooth transition so you can focus on contributing to the mission from day one.
Diversity & Inclusion
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds and identities. Inclusion and diversity are core values for us and we strive to build teams that reflect the richness of the world around us. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-10
E-post: jobs@intertalents.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "ECLSS25". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Intertalents Consulting AB
(org.nr 559364-1748) Jobbnummer
9418986