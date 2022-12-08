Level Designer - Nørdlight
We are looking for someone with a fun and friendly attitude to join our growing startup, create amazing games with us and have a lot of fun in the process! Nørdlight sets out to fuse the passion for games found in smaller indie studios with the analytical data-driven approach of larger companies.
What you would primarily do
Be a part of creating casual puzzle levels
Be active in harnessing the creativity of the team
Work iteratively in cross-functional teams together with developers and game artists
Your skills, experiences, and traits
Experience with level design in casual puzzle games
Often hear yourself ask "What needs to be done next?"
Good communicator and a great team player with a positive attitude!
Fluent in English
It wouldn't hurt if you
Interested in game design
Familiar with working data-driven
Working at Nørdlight
Flexible hours
Competitive salaries
Health benefits
Possibility to work from home
Health insurance
Pension
Education budget
Friday friendly gaming
If you love games, creative freedom, being heard, and being a valued part of a small studio then we would love to hear from you! Join Nørdlight and let's grow together!
