Legal Engineer, Government & Institutions
Legora AB / Juristjobb / Stockholm Visa alla juristjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Legora AB i Stockholm
About Us
Legora is redefining how legal work gets done. Not built for lawyers, built with them. We work alongside the world's best legal teams, who expect excellence, precision, and speed, and we hold ourselves to the same bar.
Our AI-native workspace lets legal professionals move faster, think more clearly, and operate with sharper precision. By analysing thousands of documents in minutes and powering end-to-end workflows, we cut through complexity, teams can focus on what matters: judgment, strategy, and outcomes.
1,000+ customers across 50+ countries trust us, including Cleary Gottlieb, Goodwin, Linklaters, White & Case, Dentons, and Barclays. We've scaled to $100M+ in ARR, with teams across Europe, North America and APAC, and continue to expand through acquisitions including Qura, Walter AI and Graceview.
We partner with world-class performers: including Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees, Ludvig Åberg (and his caddie), and campaigns featuring Jude Law.
Joining Legora means three things.
We lean in: ownership over titles, outcomes over intentions.
We fight for excellence: high standards, direct, ego-free feedback.
We grow together: as a team and with our customers.
Mission before ego. Everyone contributes. No one coasts.
If you're driven by impact, pace, and raising the bar. This is the place.
What you'll be doing
Let's get the tricky part out of the way: this role doesn't fit neatly into a traditional box. It's part legal ops, part product specialist, part solutions architect, and part client whisperer. If you enjoy roles that stay static, this probably isn't it. Your mission is to help our clients, some of the most important government legal departments and public institutions in the world, get the absolute most out of our platform.
Some of what you'll be up to:
Acting as a thought partner to government legal advisers, institutional counsel, and public sector legal teams - building trusted relationships, addressing tricky pain points, and identifying high-value opportunities for them to scale their use of Legora across departments and jurisdictions.
Working together with Go To Market and Engagement in taking full ownership of client relationships - from running pilots with key government departments, to onboarding new team members across legal, policy, and regulatory functions, and ultimately guiding organisation-wide adoption across government bodies and public institutions.
Be the voice of government and institutional users inside Legora - sharing insights from policy teams, regulatory bodies, parliamentary counsel offices, and public sector legal departments that directly inform product development, roadmap priorities, and strategic direction.
Delivering clear, confident product demos and training that bring the power of our platform to life - whether you're presenting to a government legal department, rolling out to a regulatory agency, or training institutional legal teams.
Documenting best practices from leading public sector organisations, contribute to the development of scalable playbooks, and help shape how we grow this function globally.
Confidently helping government and institutional teams navigate one of the biggest shifts in how public sector legal work operates - from evaluating the ROI and efficiency gains of AI to clearly mapping how AI will impact different functions, from legislative drafting to regulatory compliance and policy development.
Understanding and navigating the unique requirements of public sector organisations, including security clearances, data sovereignty, transparency obligations, and procurement processes.
What you bring
You come from the world of government or institutional law; but you've never been content with how things have always been done. You may have worked as a government lawyer, parliamentary counsel, or legal adviser in a public institution, managing complex policy matters and legislative work. Perhaps you've worked in private practice serving government clients, understanding their unique needs and constraints. Maybe you've been involved in legal operations, digital transformation, or innovation initiatives within the public sector. Either way, you know how government and institutional legal teams think, work, and (sometimes) struggle and you're ready to help them level up with technology.
You'll thrive in this role if you:
Have a background in law, with experience working in government, public institutions, or serving public sector clients - ideally with exposure to multiple departments, policy areas, or jurisdictions.
Understand the public sector context: accountability to citizens, budget constraints, transparency requirements, complex stakeholder management, and the balance between innovation and risk aversion in government settings.
Are tech-curious and product-savvy. Not necessarily a coder, but passionate about navigating technical conversations, especially around things like generative AI, technology implementation, innovation and productivity.
Communicate clearly and confidently with diverse stakeholders, from government legal advisers to policy makers, and from civil servants to engineers. I.e. translating across disciplines is second nature to you.
Bring structure to ambiguity and energy to complexity; and enjoy being the calm, credible presence in a fast-moving environment.
Understand how to evaluate and improve existing processes as a direct result of new and emerging technologies - whether that's streamlining legislative drafting, enhancing regulatory analysis, improving policy development, or managing freedom of information requests.
Are proactive, self-directed, and comfortable juggling multiple client relationships at once.
Care deeply about quality, but don't get stuck in perfectionism - you get things done, and you make them better over time.
Navigate security and confidentiality requirements with confidence, understanding the sensitivities of working with government and institutional clients.
Appreciate the mission-driven nature of public sector work and the importance of delivering value for taxpayers and citizens.
A few more things
We're a fast-growing company with bold ambitions, so you'll be joining at a time when things are moving quickly - in the best possible way. You'll have a lot of autonomy, a lot of responsibility, and the chance to genuinely shape how this function evolves. Everyone here has a founder-mentality. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Legora AB
(org.nr 559338-6872)
Vasagatan 16 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Legora Jobbnummer
9989357