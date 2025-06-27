Legal Counsel
At ABB, we help industries outrun - leaner and cleaner. Here, progress is an expectation - for you, your team, and the world. As a global market leader, we'll give you what you need to make it happen. It won't always be easy, growing takes grit. But at ABB, you'll never run alone. Run what runs the world.
This Position reports to:
Division Lead Counsel IAEN
Your Role: Own the Challenge
Are you ready to make a strategic impact in a global technology leader? In this role, you will play a key part in ensuring that ABB continues to operate with the highest standards of ethics, integrity, and legal compliance. As Legal Counsel, you will act as a trusted advisor to ABB's management and business stakeholders, offering expert legal guidance that supports both operational decisions and long-term strategy.
Your responsibilities will include managing legal risks, ensuring compliance with laws and regulations, and promoting a strong integrity culture across the organization. You'll review and negotiate commercial contracts, draft legal agreements, and support contract management in close collaboration with both business teams and colleagues within the Legal & Integrity (L&I) function.
You will work closely with the existing Legal Counsel for Process Automation while also being part of ABB's global Legal & Integrity community-an international team of highly skilled professionals across multiple jurisdictions.
At ABB, we deliver integrated automation, electrical and digital solutions for customers in the process, hybrid, and marine industries. Our deep industry expertise, combined with cutting-edge technology, helps drive productivity, energy efficiency, sustainability, and safety in industrial operations worldwide.
Key Responsibilities
Provides end-to-end legal services to the Process Automation Business Area units in Sweden.
Reviews and negotiates contracts, drafts commercial agreements and other contractual terms in collaboration with relevant business stakeholders, covering projects within Sweden and abroad.
Provides legal and integrity related advice and acts as a business partner and advisor to the business stakeholders and occupies a seat at the table on local strategic business matters.
Supports on legal issues in execution, including claim prevention and management, and where needed manages litigations.
Supports where required with respect to Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A)/divestiture and investment transactions, including due diligence and integration activities.
Supports anticipating future business and legal opportunities and challenges and developing appropriate legal strategies to address them.
Identifies risks, external threats, and opportunities to the company, proactively and proposes appropriate strategies.
Qualifications
Possession of a Swedish law degree.
5 - 10 years of legal experience, preferably from working as an in-house counsel in a multinational company with technology focus. Candidates with experience in technology or project contracts from a well-recognized law firm will also be considered.
Experience from working in multiple jurisdictions and from providing cross-border legal support
Experience relevant industries - energy, mining, battery manufacturing, pulp and paper, automation is meriting, but not a must
Good interpersonal, communication and negotiation skills and being able to work effectively with business clients.
Fluency in English and Swedish is a must.
Why ABB?
We empower you to take initiative, challenge ideas, and lead with confidence. You'll grow through meaningful work, continuous learning, and support that's tailored to your goals. Every idea you share and every action you take contributes to something bigger.
Be part of something bigger. This is where progress is powered, teams initiate action, and we move the world forward together. Run What Runs the World.
More about us
ABB provides a comprehensive range of integrated automation, electrical and digital systems and services for customers in the process, hybrid and maritime industries. These offerings, coupled with deep domain knowledge in each end market, help to optimize productivity, energy efficiency, sustainability and safety of industrial processes and operations.
Legal Counsel: Marcus Bergström +46724644673, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Torbjörn Eriksson, +46 702 08 99 50; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16; Unionen: Tony Johansson, +46 730 66 99 06. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Irma Leijon, +46724612314.
We look forward to reading your application in PDF format. Last day to apply is August 11, 2025. Please note that the interview process is ongoing, apply now to secure your spot in the recruitment process!
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
