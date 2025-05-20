Legal Counsel
2025-05-20
We are looking for a Legal Counsel for a luxury EV company in Göteborg. Start is ASAP, 4 months contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Description of the assignment:
Our client is looking for a legal consultant within the area of commercial/business and corporate law. As a legal consultant you will handle and advise on a wide range of commercial and corporate legal matters in an international context. You will work independently and as support to company 's Head of commercial Legal in all commercial and corporate matters that concerns the legal entity, with a cooperative and knowledge sharing mindset. Your main task will be to support various commercial agreements and corporate law matters.
Role & Responsibility:
Prepare, review, and participate in negotiations of agreements in the areas of B2B and B2B2C.
Provide high-quality legal advice for daily operations, including drafting, reviewing, and negotiating various agreements such as commercial, supply, software licensing, IT, distribution, logistics, and procurement contracts.
Independently provide and manage legal advice in commercial and corporate legal operations, including drafting BoD and AGM materials; strong expertise in Swedish corporate law required
Advice on and manage a variation of legal matters connected to comapnies daily operations and adopting a business-partnership approach.
Draft and update contract templates and give support in drafting legal guidelines.
Working collaboratively with other Legal & IP team colleagues.
Requirements:
Swedish Law Degree, Master courses within international Commercial/Business or Company law is a merit.
Experience within international automotive or infrastructure sector is a high merit.
At least 4 years of relevant legal experience, from a law firm or as in-house legal counsel.
Demonstrated proficiency in negotiating, preparing, and reviewing commercial and corporate documents and agreements.
Fluent/superior written and verbal English language skills.
Team-oriented with a can-do-attitude.
Personal attributes:
Ability to work efficiently with cross-functional teams and manage numerous complex projects simultaneously under tight deadlines.
Proactive and customer-oriented mindset with the ability to work independently and with limited supervision.
Strategic thinking and great communication skills.
Business judgement, high integrity, and work ethics.
Thrives in a dynamic and changing environment.
Team-oriented with a can-do-attitude.
This role requires fluency in both English and Swedish.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is ASAP, 4 months limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% on-site in Gothenburg.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-19
