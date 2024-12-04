Legal Counsel
Do you have a background in law and want to focus on sustainability? Do you thrive in an international environment where collaboration is key? We are now looking for a Legal Counsel with focus on Sustainability to join our fantastic Legal Team at Axis HQ in Lund and contribute to our success journey forward!
Who is your future team?
The Legal Team consists of experienced legal advisors with a deep understanding of Axis' business. We work as an integral part of the daily business in close collaboration with our stakeholders. We support the Axis Group globally in cooperation with external legal advisors and our goal is to support Axis' sustainable and successful growth through tailor-made and strategical advice. As part of Axis Legal Department, we are currently 4 driven and professional team members in Axis Legal Compliance team. We are responsible for legal compliance within trade, digital, privacy and sustainability.
What you will do as a Legal Counsel
As Legal Counsel you will work both independently and in close collaboration with your team members in Axis Legal Compliance team, with your colleagues at Axis Legal Department as well as other departments within the whole Axis Group. The job will offer you a wide and global contact net and a variety of challenging work tasks on a cross-functional basis. This position requires a high degree of accountability, professional motivation and drive, and the ability to develop relationships of trust and confidence both within and outside of Axis. Your main responsibility will be to support the business with legal advice within a wide range of legal matters related to sustainability regulations, including environment, human rights and corporate governance. You will report to the Senior Legal Manager - Compliance at the HQ in Lund.
As part of our team, you will:
* Work proactively to assess and manage legal risks and provide legal advice to business stakeholders on ESG regulations, including the European Green Deal
* Support the development and implementation of corporate sustainability strategies aligned with EU policies
* Provide guidance and expertise on specific due diligence measures, findings and outcomes
* Conduct research on environmental laws and other emerging sustainability trends
* Take part of the creation and communication of internal awareness education and trainings
* Draft and review agreements and policy documents related to sustainability initiatives
* Collaborate with policymakers, NGOs, and other stakeholders
Who are you?
We believe you are a highly skilled, solutions focused, analytical, structured, efficient, and business oriented professional that love working in an international environment with interest in global emerging sustainability legislations. You can prioritize your work tasks and can communicate complex legal assessment and advice in a clear and simple way. You will be comfortable in multi-tasking and prioritizing, in questioning and finding solutions, advising and supporting colleagues from across the business. With sound interpersonal skills and strong written and verbal communication, you can influence business stakeholders and develop strong relationships. As a person you are motivated by working in a high-pace and rapidly moving international organization.
What you need to have:
* A law degree (LL.M) from a Swedish University or equivalent
* At least 3 years' experience from working as in-house legal counsel or at a law firm
* Good knowledge of and experience from working with corporate commercial law related matters, specialization in sustainability or environmental law is a plus
* Strong analytics skills and highly team-oriented
* Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, with fluency in Swedish and English, both verbally and in writing
What Axis has to offer
By joining Axis, you will embark on an exciting journey of personal and professional growth. We will offer you a great introduction to Axis with training. We are a fast-growing company that can offer you great career opportunities and a competitive package of benefits.
In exchange for your dedication, Axis offers you a job in an open, friendly, and professional environment. We work in an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world-class, high-quality products, services, and solutions to our customers. Working with us gives you an excellent opportunity to develop in an organization promoting professional and individual growth.
We want you to enjoy working with us, which is why we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, morning "fika" every day, Friday cake, company bonus, wellness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
We also provide a brand new training facility free for every Axis employee. You can see it here Axis HQ
We believe in sustainability, equality and inclusion. Read more here
Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally.
Curious to discover more?
We have a host of places where you can learn more about Axis, our products, solutions, company culture, and what working at Axis is really like.
Check out:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
In case of questions, please reach out to recruiting manager Jenny Östergren, Senior Legal Manager - Compliance, 046-272 12 16.
