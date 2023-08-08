Learning & Development Vendor Manager
2023-08-08
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 20,000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil free living possible within one generation and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system.
Job Description
Are you a skilled collaborator and negotiator who enjoys designing and implementing strategies within Learning and Development? We are looking for a Learning and Development Vendor Manager (L&D Vendor Manager) who is good at networking and building trusted relationships to manage all activities related to vendors and contracts connected to Learning and Development.
About the position
The Learning vendor manager is responsible for managing and collaborating with vendors in developing and providing third-party learning products & services. Learning vendor manager as supporting role in the pre-award activities and takes a lead on the post-award activities of the contract lifecycle.
The Learning team provides input and supports the L&D Vendor Manager (leading) content wise to onboard new vendors but also improve quality connected to existing contracts and the connected delivery of learnings. Basis is a continuous check of the market and the possible vendors. Building up a global L&D contract structure in close alignment with HR contract manager and procurement.
The L&D Vendor Manager is responsible for continuous improvements connected to L&D vendor management. Full responsibility for all contracts and vendor performance based on contract alignments. Support discussions content wise connected to quality improvements related to vendors.
Your tasks and responsibilities
Collects needs for new products and services and communicates needs to HR contract manager and Procurement
Reviews ending contracts and communicates ending or renewals of contracts to HR contract manager and Procurement
Provides product and service specifications and budget requirements to Procurement during RFI/RFP/RFQ and contracting process
Administers and manages all contracts and communicates the contract terms, conditions and risks to relevant internal stakeholders
In collaboration with Learning portfolio manager and/or Learning designer, creates a governance structure to manage and monitor vendor quality and performance of the vendor
With support from HR Contract manager and Procurement, monitors and controls all financial aspects of the contract
Supports Global process manager and HR contract manager in ensuring compliance requirements during the contract lifecycle
Manages risk during the contract lifecycle with support from Procurement and HR Security officer
Monitors and manages contract changes and supports Procurement in negotiating changes and creating contract addendums
Handles all issues and disputes during the contract lifecycle and ensures correct escalation paths are followed
Qualifications
We are looking for someone who takes the time to build up trustful relationships with our vendors and can support all negotiations with the vendor from a content perspective. As a person, you are proactive and independent in structuring up your work to reach the set goals.
In addition, we see that you have the following
Studies of Business Administration or similar studies
min 5 years working experience with knowledge about Learning products and Learning environment (systems, technology)
a good understanding of various operational trainings
knowledge about local markets and regulations in Sweden
strong relationship, communication and negotiation skills
fluent in English and Swedish
experienced in drive changes
Additional Information
Our Offer
:
We offer a challenging and international work environment and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues as 'Ask and Share' concept is essential for the way we work. We offer attractive employment conditions (smart working, flexible working hours and a good-work-life balance) and opportunities for personal and professional development. Click here for further information.
Location
Solna
For more information about the position you are welcome to contact hiring manager Maxi Bogda; maxi.bogda@vattenfall.de
. For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Teri-Anne Brink; teri-anne.brink@vattenfall.com
Trade Union representatives in Sweden are Rolf Ohlsson (Akademikerna), Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna), Lennart Bengtsson (SEKO) and Inge Strandberg (Unionen). You can also get in touch with them via Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.
We welcome your application in English no later than 3rd of September 2023. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website. We will be having ongoing interviews throughout the application period and encourage you to send in your application sooner rather than later.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Click here for further information.
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening will be part of your recruitment process. The screening is based on the role you will fulfill within Vattenfall. The screening will be performed by a third party, Validata.
Since Vattenfall is a part of the Swedish critical infrastructure, many of our services are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates might be subjected to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.
